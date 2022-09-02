The Missouri Southern soccer program was edged by Rockhurst, 1-0, on Friday night inside Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
The Lions (0-2) were led individually by Ashley Koepp and Mackenzie Scholtz with three shots each, and as a team, Southern fired away 11 shots. Riley Laver went the distance in goal and collected four saves.
Rockhurst (1-1-1) was led by Mallory Mumby with the lone goal of the game, and both of her shots were on goal. Gabby Hennessy led all players with four shots, and as a team, Rockhurst tallied 18 shots. Alyssa Kerperien went the distance in goal and had five saves.
Both teams had spells of attacking play that required goalkeeper and defensive intervention to pressure the scoreless tie in the half. Aisley Stevens got the action started in the second minute with a shot that was saved, and then quickly the Hawks responded with a shot on goal as well.
Maya Greenquist had a shot from outside the box in the 11th minute that required Kerperien into action, and the response by the Hawks was firing off five shots in the next seven minutes. Lainey Waldron and Kylie Stonestreet would get shots on goal in the half but nothing went into the net.
The second half saw a more physical battle between the teams as both made slight tweaks to how they began play. Rockhurst had the first scare of the night as a shot hit the cross bar in the 72nd minute as the Hawks were able to get some more space in the attacking third.
Scholtz had a shot on goal in the 74th minute and the Hawks forced Laver into a save in the 77th minute before scoring the game winner in the 87th minute for the 1-0 final score.
The Lions are on the road to take on Drury on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Harrison Stadium to wrap up the second week of the season.
