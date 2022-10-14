The Missouri Southern soccer program fell 5-0 to No. 23 Fort Hays State on Friday night at the FHSU Soccer Stadium in Hays, Kansas.
The Lions (1-12-1, 1-6-1 MIAA) had Sofia Fatino lead the team with two shots and the lone shot on goal while Lilly Doneghue had four saves.
Fort Hays State (9-0-6, 4-0-4 MIAA) had Sullivan Kelly and Hannah Mares score twice while Emily Hutchings picked up two assists. Riley Madden and Gracen Chaney also combined to finish the scoring. Mares led the team with four shots on goal out of four shots while Kelly and Madden had two shots on goal each. Isabel Robben played the full 90 minutes in goal for the Tigers and saved one shot.
The first half saw Fort Hays get on the board quickly with a goal in the second minute in what would be the only goal of the half. In the second half, the Tigers scored in the 49th, 53rd, 58th and 70th minutes to seal 5-0 score line.
Southern will be on the road again on Sunday to take on Nebraska-Kearney at noon in Kearney, Neb.
