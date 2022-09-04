The Missouri Southern women’s soccer team suffered a 2-0 setback to Drury on Sunday afternoon at Harrison Stadium in Springfield.
The Panthers (3-0-1) outshot the Lions (0-3) 24-4 and landed nine of their attempts on goal.
Drury got on the board in the 16th minute when Tara Simon took an assist from Elsa Gonzalez and delivered a shot to the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
The second Drury goal didn’t come until the 83rd minute when Mel Schneider scored off an assist by Annalise Hamel to make it 2-0.
Andrea Camargo led Drury in shots with six while Mel Schneider had four and Kenedy Thompson had three. Panthers goalkeeper Kaitlin Knetzke had four saves.
MSSU goalkeeper Riley played all 90 minutes and recorded seven saves while Ashlyn Stigall, Aisley Stevens, Mackenzie Scholtz and Madison Beeley each had one shot on goal.
The Lions take on MIAA foe Central Missouri in a nonconference game on Friday in Warrensburg, Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.