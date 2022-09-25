Ella Durocher recorded her second goal of the season, but the Missouri Southern women’s soccer team ultimately suffered a 3-1 setback to No. 12 Central Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon at Hal Bodon Field.
The Lions (1-8, 1-2 MIAA) were led by Durocher, who recorded two shots in only six minutes of play. Lilly Doneghue had three saves in goal.
Central Oklahoma (7-1-2, 2-1-0 MIAA) was led by Adria Ramirez with two goals with three shots on goal. Monika McGee also scored with her lone shot of the game, while Caroline Faulkner collected four saves.
UCO got on the board first with a goal in the fifth minute before adding another in the 38th to head into the half up 2-0.
The second half saw both teams continue to carve out chances with UCO getting their third of the game in the 51st minute before Durocher got one back for the Lions in the 67th minute for the eventual final score.
Southern will travel to Tahlequah, Oklahoma, on Friday to take on Northeastern State at 7 p.m.
MEN’S GOLF INVITATIONAL SLATED THIS WEEK
The Missouri Southern men's golf team will host the MSSU Men's Golf Invitational this week at Shangri-La Country Club in Monkey Island, Okla.
Teams will play 36 holes on Monday and 18 on Tuesday. Joining the Lions to make up the 19-team field will be Oklahoma Christian, Oklahoma City, Southeastern Oklahoma, St. Mary's (Texas), Newman, Henderson State, Southern Nazarene, West Texas A&M, Northeastern State, Missouri Western, Drury, Maryville, Fort Hays State, UT Permian Basin, Southwestern Oklahoma, Central Oklahoma, Missouri-St. Louis and Crowder College.
The Lions are coming off a third-place finish at the NSU Fall Classic. The Lions were the second-highest finishing MIAA team, and Tradgon McCrae set a new MSSU record as he won the individual title and finished 13-under through 54 holes.
McCrae will lead a group of seven golfers heading to Oklahoma to compete. Ben Marckmann, Ben Epperly, Connor Williamson and Dylan Bagley will make up the scoring five along with McCae. Luke Schreck and Fielding Campbell will be playing as individuals.
McCrae is one of the best golfers in D2 at the moment with a 68.4 stroke average this season through seven rounds played. Epperly is at 72.3, while Campbell and Josh Hamnett are both at 73.5. The Lions, as a team, are averaging 288 per round.
Teams will tee off at 8:30 a.m. on Monday with a shotgun start.
"This is a large field including the likes of Oklahoma Christian, Henderson State and Northeastern State, to name a few," said head coach Mike Wheeler. "After our finish last week and Tradgon's win, we definitely have some momentum going into this week."
WOMEN’S GOLF HEADS TO FHSU
The Missouri Southern women's golf team will be back in action this week as the Lions will travel to Hays, Kansas, to take part in the Lady Tiger Classic, hosted by Fort Hays State University at Smoky Hill Country Club.
The Lions are coming off a fourth-place finish at the Lady Panther Classic last week. Lily Allman finished seventh individually at the event.
The golfers will play 18 holes on both Monday and Tuesday.
Joining the Lions and the host Tigers will be Northeastern State, Newman, Nebraska-Kearney, Central Oklahoma, Missouri Western, Rogers State, Northwest Missouri, Central Missouri, Lincoln and Barton County CC.
Southern will bring a group of five golfers to compete, including Allman, Filippa Guldberg, Kylie Carnes, Julianna Washka and and Lucy Moss.
Guldberg leads the Lions this year with a 78.2 stroke average in over six rounds played and Allman is right behind at 79.1.
"What a great venue for a women's tournament," said head coach Mike Wheeler. “We're playing a bit more than 6,000 yards and there are plenty of twists and turns to make it very interesting and challenging."
