The Missouri Southern women’s soccer team is set to take a road trip to the far reaches of the MIAA to play Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney this weekend.
The Lions (1-11-1, 1-5-1 MIAA) will play No. 23 Fort Hays State on Friday at 6 p.m. inside the FHSU Soccer Stadium in Hays, Kansas, before wrapping up the week against Nebraska-Kearney on Sunday at noon inside Ron & Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney, Neb.
Southern is coming off an 0-2 home showing last week as the Lions suffered a 4-1 loss to Washburn and a 3-0 setback to Emporia State.
Individually, Ashley Koepp, Kylie Stonestreet and Ella Durocher lead the team with two goals scored each along with Aisley Stevens and Jori Hays providing two assists each.
Ashley Koepp leads MSSU with 23 goals and is joined by Mackenzie Scholtz (18), Stevens (13), Barkyoumb (13), Jori Hays (10) and Maya Greenquist (10) with double-digit shot totals.
In shots on goal, Stevens leads the Lions with nine, followed by Koepp with seven. In goal, Lilly Doneghue has played in nine games and has 47 saves and one shutout in 765 minutes of action.
Fort Hays State (8-0-6, 3-0-4 MIAA) is coming off a week where they tied Northeastern State 0-0 on Friday before drawing 1-1 against Rogers State on Sunday at home.
The Tigers are led by Montserrat Diaz and Hannah Mares with four goals and one assist each. Britney Arneson and Gracen Chaney each have two goals and one assist.
Emily Hutchings leads the team with 25 shots, followed closely by Mares with 24. The duo leads the team with 12 and 11 shots on goal respectively.
Isabel Robben has started all 14 games in goal for the Tigers, allowing only six goals with 44 saves and eight shutouts.
Nebraska-Kearney (0-11-3, 0-5-2 MIAA) is coming off a week where they tied Rogers State 0-0 on Friday before losing 2-0 to Northeastern State at home on Sunday.
Kea Barnes, Reagan Downes, Caralee Legg and Emma Middleton have scored one goal apiece this season to lead the charge for the Lopers. Lily Engeman and Isabella Whiston have one assist each.
Middleton leads the team with eight shots on goal along with 19 shots this season. Mackenzie Smith has played every second of the 14 games played this season and has 92 saves, 27 goals allowed and a pair of shutouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.