The Missouri Southern women’s soccer team ended its third week of the regular season with a 2-0 setback to Missouri Western on Sunday afternoon at Spratt Memorial Stadium in St. Joseph, Missouri.
The Lions (0-5) were led by goalkeeper Lilly Doneghue, who recorded seven saves in her first start in goal. Maya Greenquist had three shots and Banner Williams had two shots.
Missouri Western (2-2-2) got a pair of goals from Elisabeth Pujado, who put four shots on net in the game. Kaili Campbell had five shots, including two that were on target. Keeley Kroonenberg had three saves in goal for the Griffons.
In the first half, the Lions held the advantage in shots (8-5) and corner kicks (5-1) over the Griffons and forced two saves from Greenquist on a long-range effort in the 31st minute and Aisley Steven's headed effort in the 36th minute.
The second half saw two goals in quick succession by the Griffons for the 2-0 final score.
MSSU will play host to Northwest Missouri in a non-conference meeting on Friday at 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S GOLF READIES FOR NSU CLASSIC
The Missouri Southern women's golf team will be in action on Monday when the Lions head to the 23rd annual NSU Golf Classic, hosted by Northeastern State University at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Catoosa, Okla.
The Lions will join the likes of NSU, Southwestern Oklahoma, Arkansas-Fort Smith, Arkansas Tech, Rogers State, Harding, Missouri Western, Oklahoma Baptist, Northwest Missouri, Southern Nazarene, Newman, Southern Arkansas, Lincoln and Seminole State.
Southern will bring a group of four ladies to participate in the tournament, including Kylie Carnes, Lily Allman, Julianna Wsahka and Filippa Guldberg.
Carnes was the Lions' top finisher last week at the Central Region Preview in Kansas City, Mo. Guldberg carries the top stroke average for the Lions this year at 78.3 while Allman is right behind at 79.3.
“We're looking forward to a great test on the Perry Maxwell, designed Cherokee Hills, formally Rolling Hills Country Club," said head coach Mike Wheeler. "It's a tough but fair course to say the least. We are looking for a much better putting performance and a top-five finish."
The Lions tee off just before 10:30 Monday morning.
