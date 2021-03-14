TOPEKA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern women’s soccer team fell on the road against Washburn inside of a rain-soaked Yager Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Lions (1-1) recorded five shots on goal in the first hals, with Jori Hays accounting for two. However, the Ichabods (1-1) for on the board in the fourth minute and ultimately took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
Washburn iced the win with an insurance goal in the 63rd minute to take its two-goal advantage.
Hays finished the game with three shots, while goalkeeper Riley Laver went the distance and picked up five saves.
Southern returns to play on March 21 when it plays host to Missouri Western in a non-conference game at 4 p.m. inside Fred G. Hughes Stadium. It will be the first of a three-game homes stand for the Lions, who also play Central Missouri on March 26 and then Evangel on March 28.
