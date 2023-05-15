The last thing Missouri Southern head softball coach Hallie Blackney ever said to her mother was, "We will make you proud."
Blackney fulfilled that promise to her mother, Kathy (Callahan) Blackney, who died in 2020 after a yearslong battle with Alzheimer's disease, by leading the Lions to host their first NCAA Division II regional in 30 years this past weekend at Pat Lipira Field.
After her mother's diagnosis, Blackney, who was coaching then at George Washington University, sought a position closer to her hometown of Maryville, in the northwest part of Missouri, and ultimately accepted an assistant coaching post at MSSU in 2018. She was named head coach shortly after that.
Kathy Blackney died before her daughter was named MIAA Coach of the Year in 2021 and posted 41 wins this season.
"I wish my mom was here every day," Hallie Blackney said on Sunday, which was Mother's Day. "She was my best friend and always knew what to say if I needed advice. I think my mom would be proud of our softball program and who we are. It's not so much what we do, but it's how we do it. I think she'd be proud."
Family history
The last time MSSU hosted a regional was under Pat Lipira, the longtime MSSU coach for whom the field is named and who is also the winningest coach across all sports at MSSU. Lipira also was a former Northwest Missouri State teammate of Kathy Blackney.
"Who would have ever thought?" Lipira said of the connection.
On Mother's Day weekend, the honor of hosting the tournament brought back a lot of memories for Blackney's family and Lipira.
Hallie Blackney said she learned a lot from her mother, who also coached the sport for many years. She even played for her mom when she coached at Maryville High School.
"My mom fought for two years to get softball at our high school, and she finally succeeded my eighth grade year," she said. "If she didn’t do that, Maryville may still not have softball to this day. I definitely get my persistence and resilience from my mom — she was fearless, fought for what she thought was right and always put others before herself. "
Blackney went on the play as an All-MIAA performer at Truman State (2004-08) after high school, but still remembers the lessons she learned from her mother.
"She always found a way for us to enjoy practice, and I vividly remember writing practice plans the night before with her if she was too tired or busy grading her students' work," she said. "When I went off to college and grad school, that's when Mom and I became super close. She was always there, no matter the time of day or what the issue was."
She said having her mother as a coach was an experience that neither of them would have traded for the world.
'I'm just so proud'
Ed Blackney stayed by wife Kathy's side during the progression of her disease and her long goodbye. He now can be seen at Lions home games sitting in a chair away from the crowd near deep left field, enjoying the success of his daughter's team.
"It couldn't feel any better," he said on Saturday. "Hallie loves this sport and has been into it ever since she was old enough to pick up a ball and glove. I'm just so proud to see what she has accomplished down here. I couldn't be more happy or proud of her."
He also speculated on what his late wife's reaction might be to her daughter's success.
"Kathy loved the sport of softball, and she was a great softball player," he said. "She would be thrilled to see this right now. She loved watching Hallie play and, before she got sick, she really enjoyed watching Hallie coach. This would have been the icing on the cake for her."
The father said his daughter has the same highly competitive spirit his late wife had.
"They both give all they've got and want their players to give all they've got too," he said. "She would be so thrilled to see the way she coaches. Hallie doesn't play favorites; Kathy didn't, either. If you are producing, she will find a place for you to play. If you're not doing what you are supposed to or not buying into the team concept, you'll be on the bench."
Perfect for the job
Lipira, an inductee into the MSSU, MIAA and Missouri sports hall of fames, also took a trip down memory lane last weekend.
"I smile when I watch the Lions play softball, not only because they are a great bunch of players and coaches having a fantastic season, but because I know my former college teammate, Kathy Callahan, would be so thrilled and proud for her daughter," she said.
Lipira said that when Hallie Blackney was hired as head coach at MSSU in 2018, she remembers talking to her mother and assuring her that she was perfect for the job.
"She was nervous, but confident that Hallie was going to be successful," Lipira said.
Lipira, who led the Lions to a national championship in 1992, credits Hallie Blackney for reviving the Lion softball program. She's confident about what the mother's response to her daughter's success would be.
"She would say, 'I told you so. I knew my daughter could do it — I just hope they (MSSU) can see it,'" Lipira said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.