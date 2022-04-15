TOPEKA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern softball team dropped a pair of games to Washburn on Friday at Gahnstrom Field, falling by scores of 5-4 and 11-3 in an MIAA doubleheader.
Southern fell to 22-17 overall and 10-6 in MIAA play while Washburn improved to 34-11 and 16-2.
The Lions, positioned in fifth place in the conference standings, will be back in action on Saturday to take on Emporia State in a doubleheader in Emporia, Kansas. The first game is slated for a 1 p.m. start.
WU 5, MSSU 4
Southern held a 4-0 lead before Washburn plated five runs on five hits in the bottom of the seventh to steal the victory in game one.
The Ichabods opened the scoring in the pivotal frame with a two-run home run by Ashton Friend before Jaden LaBarge tied the game at 4-all with a two-run single up the middle. Marritt Mead then delivered a walk-off RBI double down the line in right field to complete the comeback win.
The Lions broke a scoreless tie with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. A double steal saw Abby DeSanto score from third before Sidnie Hurst drove in Izzy Medrano on a double to left-center field.
MSSU added two more runs in the top of the seventh, with the first coming on an RBI double by Grace Parrott and the second on a sacrifice fly by Adrianna Young.
Six Southern hitters finished with one hit apiece in Young, DeSanto, Kara Amos, Kristen Wade, Parrott and Hurst. DeSanto, Parrott and Hurst each doubled.
Marrit Mead and Jaycee Ginter led the Washburn offense with two hits apiece.
Amos started in the circle and was charged with the loss after surrendering five earned runs and seven hits while striking out six batters in 6 1/3 innings of work. Avery Tallman faced one batter and allowed a hit in the bottom of the seventh.
Ginter picked up the win after limiting Southern to four earned runs and six hits in a complete-game effort.
WU 11, MSSU 3
The Ichabods scored all 11 of their runs in the final four innings to pull away for a run-rule win in six innings of game two and clinch the twinbill sweep.
Washburn drew first blood with three runs in the bottom of the third before putting together a pair of four-run showings in the fifth and sixth innings.
Southern got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth when Leighton Withers plated Yazmin Vargas and Young on a sacrifice fly to trim the Washburn lead to 3-2.
The Lions added another run in the sixth with Hurst plating Amos on a single to left field to make it a 7-3 ballgame.
MSSU totaled 10 hits in the game and had three individuals — Young, Vargas and Wade — log three hits. Vargas and Amos both doubled.
LaBarge paced the Washburn offense with three hits and four RBI. Seven different Ichabods tallied at least one hit.
Starter Bailey Lacy was charged with the loss after surrendering six earned runs and seven hits while striking out five batters in 4 1/3 innings of work. Tallman and Amos both tossed in relief and allowed a combined four earned runs.
Washburn starter Ashlie Thissen picked up the victory after allowing three earned runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. Ginter retired two of four batters she faced in the sixth.
Friday’s doubleheader sweep extended Washburn’s win streak to 14 games. The Ichabods’ last setback was on March 16 in a 7-3 loss to Metropolitan State University of Denver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.