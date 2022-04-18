The Missouri Southern softball team’s game against William Jewell on Tuesday has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, according to an MSSU press release on Monday.
The nonconference contest will not be made up. Southern’s schedule for the rest of the week is currently unaffected.
“The schools made this decision with the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff, as well as the broader community being of the utmost importance,” the MSSU statement read.
MSSU is slated to play a pair of MIAA doubleheaders this weekend, taking on Northwest Missouri on Friday in Maryville, Mo., before playing Missouri Western on Saturday in St. Joseph, Mo.
The Lions (23-18, 11-7) are positioned in fifth place in the MIAA standings with eight conference games remaining on their regular-season schedule. Southern will wrap up its conference slate next week with home twinbills against Newman and Central Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.