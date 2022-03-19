MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Southern softball team split a pair of games on Saturday to open play in the Fairfield Classic, falling 3-1 to Concordia-St. Paul and defeating Winona State 8-0 at Northwest Missouri State University’s Bearcat Softball Field.
The Lions moved to 15-9 on the season and will wrap up the weekend event with two more games on Sunday, taking on Winona State at 9 a.m. and Concordia-St. Paul at 1 p.m.
CSP 3, MSSU 1
The Bears held a 3-0 lead through four innings and benefitted from a complete-game effort from Bryanna Olson in the circle to to come away with the two-run triumph and move to 15-2-1 on the year.
CSP totaled six hits in the game and drew first blood in the bottom of the first when Grace Besemen hit a two-run home run for a 2-0 lead. The Bears added another run in the fourth on a solo blast by Sydney Pelzer.
MSSU got on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by Josie Tofpi that plated Yazmin Vargas from second.
The Lions tallied just one more hit the rest of the way against Olson. Kara Amos recorded a single with one out in the bottom of the ninth before Olson struck out back-to-back batters to end the game.
Olson moved to 10-1 on the season after limiting Southern to one earned run and five hits while striking out four in seven innings.
Amos tossed six innings for MSSU and limited CSP to three earned runs and six hits. She also fanned five batters and finished 2 for 3 at the plate with one double and a single.
MSSU 8, WSU (5 INNINGS)
Bailey Lacy continued her hot streak in the circle for MSSU by tossing a complete-game shutout.
Lacy, now 7-3 on the season, has been credited with wins in her last three starts. She allowed just two hits and struck out five batters in five innings of work on Saturday.
Southern outhit Winona State 9-2 and opened the scoring with an RBI double by Leighton Withers in the top of the first.
The Lions erupted for seven runs on seven hits in the third inning. The frame was highlighted by a three-run home run by Withers as well as a solo homers by Ashlynn Williams and Abby DeSanto. Tofpi had an RBI single and Amos crossed home plate on a wild pitch.
Vargas, Withers and Amos each finished with a pair of hits to pace the Southern offense. Withers accounted for a team-high four RBI.
Abbie Hlas was charged with the loss after surrendering six earned runs and seven hits in two innings of work. Abby Smith relieved Hlas in the third and allowed one earned run and two hits in three innings.
