Bragging rights and conference positioning will be on the line for the Missouri Southern softball team on Saturday when it takes on rival Pittsburg State in a doubleheader that starts at noon in Pittsburg, Kansas.
The Lions ride a four-game win streak heading into Saturday after claiming twinbill sweeps over MIAA foes Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State last weekend at MSSU’s Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
Southern (20-15, 8-4 MIAA) is sixth in the conference standings while PSU (21-16, 4-10) is positioned in 11th.
MSSU has won its last three meetings against PSU and is 6-4 against the Gorillas since 2018.
The Lions sport a team batting average of .297 and have five players batting .337 or better in Yazmin Vargas (.386), Josie Tofpi (.359), Leighton Withers (.351), Ashlynn Williams (.347) and Kara Amos (.337).
Withers leads the team in both home runs (6) and RBI (34) while Tofpi leads the way in triples (5) and Withers in doubles (10).
Southern’s pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.24. Bailey Lacy is 9-6 on the season with a 2.53 ERA, having struck out 86 batters while walking just 34. Kara Amos is 9-7 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts, while Avery Tallman is 2-2 with a 5.25 ERA.
PSU rides an eight-game losing streak heading into its twinbill with MSSU.
The Gorillas are hitting .344 as a team and have seven players hitting above. 300. Taylor Lambert leads the team with a .492 average, while Paxtyn Hayes and Keelah Griffith lead the team in home runs with 10 apiece. Hayes and Madison Szymanski have driven in 38 runs apiece.
The PSU pitching staff is led by Hannah Harrison, who sports an 11-4 record this season as well as a 3.02 ERA. Abby Atkin has the second most appearances in the circle for the Gorillas and is 6-9 with a 5.91 ERA.
Following Saturday’s doubleheader, MSSU will hit the road again on April 15 to take on Washburn in a twinbill that starts at 4 p.m. in Topeka, Kan.
