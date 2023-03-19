Junior outfielder Yazmin Vargas had four hits and scored three runs in eight at bats as Missouri Southern split a doubleheader Sunday with Winona State University, winning the first game 3-1, losing the second 6-4 in Joplin.
Senior Josie Topfi had three hits in three at bats with two RBIs and sophomore pitcher Avery Tallman pitched her fifth complete game of the season and got her 11th win of the season in the opener of the twin bill. Tallman struck out four in that first game.
“They’re a great team and so are we,” Southern head coach Hallie Blackney said. “It was two great ballclubs going at it right there. With the way Avery Tallman threw, she did a phenomenal job, our defense was great, and we had some clutch hits come through and found a way to win.”
Southern moved to 18-7 on the season while Winona State moved to 17-9.
The two teams played under sunny skies, but temperatures were in the 30s.
“Yesterday was cold, and that’s why we didn’t play on Saturday,” Blackney said. “Winona is obviously from Minnesota and I coached in Minnesota for a couple of years, so to me, hey, the sun’s out, the wind isn’t awful, so let's play ball. If the weather lets you play, you should play and enjoy it.
“We try to be really consistent with warmups and how we do things in the pregame. But during the game is when it’s a little bit different. You have kids stretching a little more and being a little more active in the dugout and making sure we avoid any pulled muscles.”
Southern got on the board in the first inning of game one after a Tofpi double down the left field line scored Vargas, and in the fifth, a Tofpi single up the middle scored Vargas along with a junior Kara Amos single down the right field line, scoring freshman Peyton Hawkins, for a 3-0 lead. Winona State got a run in the sixth but was kept off the scoreboard for the rest of the game as the Lions claimed a 3-1 win.
In the second game, senior Ashlynn Williams led the way with two RBIs, senior Leighton Withers and Amos had an RBI each, with Vargas and Young coming away with two hits again.
In the first inning the Lions got three runs from a Williams' double to center field scoring Withers and Vargas, and an Amos single to center field scoring Williams. Winona State got one back in the third inning with a Withers homer — her ninth of the season — making it a 4-1 lead.
The Warriors scored five runs in the fifth inning to claim a 6-4 decision.
Up next for the Lions will be an MIAA doubleheader against Northeastern State set for 4 p.m. Friday at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
