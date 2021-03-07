EMPORIA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern softball team capped the Emporia State 5-State Classic by splitting a twinbill on Sunday.
The Lions (6-4) suffered an 8-1 setback to Minnesota State in the first game before bouncing back for a 5-3 win over Illinois Springfield in the second game.
Southern returns to play on Tuesday when it takes on MIAA foe Central Oklahoma in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. in Edmond, Okla.
MSU 8, MSSU
The Lions plated their lone run in the fourth inning when Ashlynn Williams single to plate Yazmin Vargas. The score pulled Southern to within two runs before Minnesota State closed the game with five unanswered runs in the fifth inning.
Minnesota State tallied seven hits in the game, while MSSU finished with one hit.
Kara Amos went 5 2/3 innings in relief and struck out four batters.
Mackenzie Ward tossed a complete game for Minnesota State, striking out 15 and surrendering just one earned run in seven innings of work.
MSSU 5, UIS 3
The Southern bats heated up in the second game as the Lions recorded nine hits and benefited from a two-run third inning and a three-run fifth.
Josie Tofpi started the scoring off in the third inning with an RBI double before Williams singled home Amos to give Southern a 2-0 lead. Williams picked up another RBI, this time off a double that plated Adrianna Young, in the fifth inning to widen the Lions’ advantage to 5-2.
Abby Atkin went the distance and struck out three batters to pick up her second win of the season.
Amos, Tofpi and Williams each finished 2-of-3 from the plate and crossed home plate once.
