The Missouri Southern softball team split a doubleheader against Central Missouri on Sunday in both teams’ conference openers at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
The Lions took the first game 4-2 before the Jennies won the nightcap 6-3.
MSSU (12-8, 1-1 MIAA) will have a quick turnaround and play Lincoln on Monday in another MIAA doubleheader that starts at 1 p.m.
MSSU 4, UCM 2
The bottom of the fifth inning wound up being the difference as the Lions plated a pair of go-ahead runs on hits by Yazmin Vargas and Leighton Withers.
The game was tied at 2-2 heading into the frame. Tori Frazier drew a leadoff walk and then advanced to second base on a groundout by Sidnie Hurst.
Vargas then drove a hit down the line in left field for an RBI double to give MSSU its first lead of the game at 3-2. Two at-bats later, Withers singled up the middle to plate Vargas for the two-run lead.
UCM went scoreless in the final two innings as it was limited to just one hit.
Kara Amos tossed a complete game for the Lions and improved to 6-4 on the season after holding Central to one earned run and four hits. She also struck out one batter and allowed just one free pass.
Ashlynn Williams paced the Lions at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double and one run scored. Josie Tofpi had a triple, while Vargas and Amos both doubled and had an RBI.
UCM reliever Kyleigh Lay was charged with the loss after surrendering two earned runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings of work. Starter Sadie Parks allowed a pair of runs and five hits in 1 2/3 innings.
Laney Killpack finished 1 for 3 at the plate for the Jennies and drove in a pair of runs on a double to left field in the top of the second inning. Southern responded in the bottom frame with RBI hits by Amos and Frazier to tie the game at 2-2.
UCM 6, MSSU 3
The Jennies plated three go-ahead runs in the top of the seventh inning to claim the three-run win in the nightcap and force the 1-1 series tie.
MSSU fell in a 2-0 hole early but tied the game up in the bottom of the third when Vargas bunted for a single and plated two runs thanks to a UCM throwing error.
The Jennies countered with a run in the top of the fourth on an RBI single to center field by Bailee Bryant, but the Lions responded yet again in the fifth with an RBI double to center by Withers to tie the game up at 3-3.
Central logged 10 hits in the game while Southern tallied eight.
Vargas finished 2 for 3 with two RBI and one run scored. Withers also went 2 for 3 and drove in one run, while Hurst and Tofpi logged two hits apiece.
Bailey Lacy fell to 4-3 on the season despite limiting UCM to three earned runs and 10 hits while striking out five in 6 1/3 innings of work. Avery Tallman relieved Lacy in the seventh and retired the only two batters she faced.
Gentry Wishard started for UCM and held Southern to three runs (two earned) and eight hits in six complete innings.
Jessica paced the Jennies at the plate with a double, a single and three RBI. Abbey Fischer had a triple and a double while crossing home plate twice.
