Missouri Southern softball head coach Hallie Blackney equates her team’s mental approach to a common strategy in blackjack.
“Whether you prefer to hit or stay on 16, you want to be consistent,” she said.
In the Lions’ case, they opt for aggression.
So in the bottom of the 12th inning of a twinbill finale against Newman on Saturday, Blackney took the gamble. As she watched a low pitch skip off the dirt and then ricochet off the face mask of catcher Samantha Gutierrez, Blackney gave Kristen Wade the green light at third base to try to steal home for the win.
Newman wasn’t quick enough on the recovery, and a well-executed slide by Wade to the outside of the plate lifted Southern to a thrilling 4-3 victory at Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
“We always tell our team that as long as you respect the game and play it the right way, it’s going to pay you back,” Blackney said. “Today the softball gods had our back on that ball in the dirt. … We’re aggressive, and we’ll always play aggressively. It’s going to hurt us sometimes, but it’s also going to help us sometimes. This time it helped us.”
The win secured a doubleheader sweep for the Lions, who also picked up another gritty 2-1 win over the Jets earlier in the day.
Southern (26-21, 15-9 MIAA), which has already clinched a spot in the MIAA postseason tournament, is positioned in a tie for fifth place in the conference standings with Northeastern State heading into its regular-season finale against second-place Central Oklahoma.
The Lions will take on the Bronchos in a doubleheader on Sunday, with the first game slated for a 1 p.m. start at Pat Lipira Softball Complex. Southern will recognize its two upperclassmen, Wade and Tori Frazier, in celebration of its senior day.
“Wins like these are so important late in the season,” Blackney said. “I can’t say it enough. This team is sticking together and has been through a lot. … It’s just been a grind. But they respect the game, they play hard, and it pays off.”
MSSU 2, NU 1
A pitchers duel saw Southern starter Bailey Lacy come out on top after she limited Newman to one earned runs and seven hits while striking out four batters in a complete-game effort.
“Just amazing,” Blackney said of Lacy’s day. “She stepped up on more than one occasion today. She and other kids are stepping up constantly for us, and it’s fun to see it pay off for them because they do the right things.”
The Southern win spoiled a stellar start by Newman’s Madison Dewitt, who allowed just two earned runs and two hits in six innings of work.
The difference in the ballgame came in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Jets held a 1-0 lead before Frazier roped a double down the line in left field to plate Wade and Adrianna Young for a one-run advantage.
Newman was held to no runs and three hits the rest of the way.
Young and Frazier tallied one hit apiece to pace the MSSU offense. Lauren Kuhrt paced Newman with a pair of singles, and Lindsay Mayo added an RBI single.
MSSU 4, NU 3 (12 INNINGS)
The back-and-forth finale came one inning shy of being Southern’s longest game in program history.
An RBI bunt single by Wade in the bottom of the seventh pulled MSSU even with Newman at 3-3 before the two teams went scoreless for four straight innings.
Per regular-season conference rules, the start of the 12th inning required both teams to begin their offensive frames with a runner positioned on second base. Wade was placed on the bag for MSSU in the bottom half and advanced to third on a groundout by Sidnie Hurst before she stole home for the win.
“We’ve practiced the situation a bit before,” Blackney said. “Not often, but we have. It happened last year at the (Missouri Western) tournament. It seems like once a year we’ll get into that tiebreaker situation somehow.”
Young opened the scoring the game with a solo inside-the-park home run in the second inning.
Newman plated two runs in the third before Southern tied the game in the bottom of the sixth with a run plated on a throwing error.
Newman and Southern plated one run apiece in the seventh.
Southern recorded seven hits in the game. Abby DeSanto finished with a triple and a single, while Yazmin Vargas, Ashlynn Williams, Young, Wade and Grace Parrott added one hit apiece.
Seven players had one-hit showings for the Jets.
Lacy picked up her second win of the day after tossing the final four innings in relief. She surrendered no runs and just one hit.
Kara Amos started the game and limited Newman to two earned runs and three hits in three innings. Avery Tallman went five innings in relief and allowed just one unearned run and three hits.
Following Sunday’s regular-season finale against UCO, MSSU will open play in the MIAA postseason tournament on Wednesday at Broncho Softball Stadium in Edmond, Okla.
