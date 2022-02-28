The Missouri Southern softball picked up a pair of wins over Northern State on Monday to close out the Teri Mathis-Zenner Memorial Tournament at MSSU’s Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
The Lions earned an 8-0 win in six innings in the first game and a 5-3 triumph in the second, improving their season record to 5-3.
The first game saw Kara Amos pitch six shutout innings as she surrendered just three hits and stuck out five batters to help MSSU clinch the run-rule victory. She was also 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and one run scored.
Leighton Withers had a pair of RBI as well, while Adrianna Young went 3 for 3 and crossed home plate twice.
The second contest saw MSSU fall in a 3-0 hole before closing the game with five unanswered runs, plating four in the fifth and then one in the sixth to complete the comeback victory.
Josie Tofpi led the Lions at the plate, going 2 for 4 with two RBI while Yazmin Vargas and Ashlynn Williams each recorded two hits of their own.
Bailey Lacy pitched a complete game and recorded seven strikeouts en route to her second win of the season.
The Lions finished 2-1 in the tournament, having suffered a narrow 1-0 setback to Maryville on Sunday.
Southern opens play in the Lions Classic on Saturday with a doubleheader against McKendree starting at 2 p.m. at MSSU’s Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
