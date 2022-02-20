EDMOND, Okla. — The Missouri Southern softball team capped its weekend in the Edmond Regional Festival on a high note, picking up a an 8-1 win over Chadron State and a 10-1 win (5 innings) over East Central on Sunday.
MSSU logged 19 hits on the day, including six extra-base hits.
The triumphs moved the Lions to 4-6 on the season. They’ll be back in action on Saturday when they open play in the Teri Mathis-Zenner Memorial Tournament in Joplin with a doubleheader against Northern State. The first game is slated for a 2 p.m. start.
MSSU 8, CHADRON STATE 1
Southern jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back en route to the seven-run win.
Chadron State — despite tallying nine hits, which equaled MSSU — was limited to one run that was scored in the top of the fourth inning when Allie Mason scored from third on a Southern throwing error.
The Lions went on to cap the scoring with one run in the fifth and three more runs in the sixth. Abby DeSanto crossed home plate in the fifth after Tori Frazier was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Ashlynn Williams and Kristen Wade logged an RBI single and a two-RBI double, respectively, in the sixth.
MSSU drew first blood in the bottom of the first when Williams double down the line in left field to plate Yazmin Vargas and Sidnie Hurst. Adrianna Young scored two more runs later in the frame on a two-run single up the middle that plated Williams and Kara Amos.
Williams went 4 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored in the game. She doubled twice.
Vargas had a triple and finished 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Wade and Young had two RBI apiece.
Avery Tallman tossed a complete game for the Lions and limited Chadron State to one unearned run and nine hits in seven innings to pick up her second win of the season.
MSSU 10, EAST CENTRAL 1
Amos tossed a two-hitter to help Southern cruise to the nine-run victory in five innings.
The sophomore righty held East Central to one unearned run and struck out three batters while allowing no free passes.
The Lions tallied 10 hits the contest and scored one run in the first inning, two in the second and seven in the fourth.
A sacrifice grounder by Williams in the bottom of the first inning plated Vargas from third to tie the game at 1-1.
Southern took its first lead in the second inning when Vargas singled through the left side to plate Young and Grace Parrott for a 3-1 advantage.
The Lions’ seven-run fourth was fueled by six hits. The inning was highlighted by a grand slam by Williams as well as a two-run homer by Young.
Vargas went 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBI and two runs scored. Hurst, Williams, Amos, Wade, Young, Parrott and Frazier logged one hit apiece.
