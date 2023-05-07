The second-seeded Missouri Southern Lions softball team fell victim to a strong offensive output by the No. 4 team in the nation, the University of Central Oklahoma.
The UCO Bronchos (47-6) beat MSSU 11-4 in the championship game of the MIAA Tournament on Sunday in Topeka. It was the Lions first appearance in the championship game since 2001.
The Lions (40-13) will now wait to hear the selections for the NCAA Division II Central Region, which will be announced at 9 a.m. Monday.
The Lions scored first, with a solo home run by Katie Gray in the top of the second inning. UCO answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame. Shayla Harper scored on a Terin Ritz sacrifice fly to tie the game before MSSU starter Avery Tallman (20-3) gave up a single to Tatum Long and was replaced in the circle by Natalie Bates. Bates walked the first three hitters she faced, including a walk of Rylee Lemos that plated Long.
In the second pitching change of the frame, Bates was replaced by Kara Amos. After getting an out at home on a fielder's choice that loaded the bases again, Amos walked Amelya Huggins and Mikayla Rutland scored, giving the Bronchos a 3-1 lead. UCO made it a 4-1 game when Jacee Minter drew a walk that scored Lemos.
Amos hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield in the top of the third that plated Josie Tofpi and the Lions blanked UCO in the bottom of the frame to go into the top the fourth inning trailing 4-2. Southern came within one run in the top of the fourth, making it 4-3, when Gray hit her second home run in as many at-bats.
The Bronchos responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning, when Huggins' bunt single scored Rutland and a Harper sacrifice fly plated Deramus, making it a 6-3 lead for UCO going into the fifth inning. Amos was replaced in the circle in the middle of the inning by Bailey Lacy.
Amos hit a lead-off homer to center field and pulled the Lions to within two runs at 6-4, but the Bronchos tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the inning to go up 10-4. With one out, Rutland hit a two-run homer that scored Shayleigh Odom. Tallman returned to the circle to replace Lacy. Tallman gave up a two-run homer to the first batter she faced when Deramus hit one over the right field fence and plated Lemos.
The Lions could not put a run across in the top of the sixth, but UCO made it 11-4 when Ritz hit a solo shot to centerfield that put the Bronchos up 11-4.
Amos and Gray were both 2-2 at the plate, with each driving in two runs. Yazmin Vargas was 2-4 on the day. Deeramus went 2-4 with two RBIs for the Bronchos and Rutland was 2-2 with two RBIs.
Tallman pitched three innings, giving up four runs on four hits while walking one and striking out one.
Ritz (21-1) went the distance for UCO, surrendering four runs on nine hits, while walking four and striking out 2.
