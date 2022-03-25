TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Missouri Southern softball team capped an MIAA doubleheader against Northeastern State with a thrilling 10-7 win in extra innings on Friday afternoon at RiverHawks Park.
The eight-inning triumph forced a twinbill split after NSU claimed a 5-4 victory in the opener.
MSSU, improving to 16-13 overall and 4-2 in conference play, will be back in action on Saturday when it takes on No. 4 Rogers State in another MIAA doubleheader that starts at noon in Claremore, Okla.
NSU 5, MSSU 4
The Lions trailed by two runs before Ashlynn Williams led off the top of the seventh with a solo home run that trimmed the deficit to one.
However, NSU (13-15, 1-2 MIAA) went on to retire three of the next four MSSU batters from there to escape with the narrow victory in the series opener.
Southern got on the scoreboard in the first thanks to an RBI single to left field by Josie Tofpi and an RBI at-bat by Williams, opening up an early 2-0 advantage.
The RiverHawks then plated four straight runs — scoring one in the bottom of the first and then three in the fifth — to go up 4-2.
An single up the middle by Tofpi scored a run in the top of the sixth to briefly cut the NSU lead to one run. But the RiverHawks responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning to go back up by two just ahead of the final inning.
Williams finished 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double and two RBI. Tofpi also went 2 for 4 and drove in a pair of runs, while Adrianna Young went 2 for 2 with a pair of singles.
Bailey Lacy started for MSSU and limited the RiverHawks to four runs (one earned) and five hits in five innings of work. Avery Tallman tossed one inning in relief and surrendered one earned run and two hits.
NSU starter Savannah Evans picked up the win after holding MSSU to three earned runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. Madison Heinle earned her first save of the season after retiring the first two batters she faced to close the seventh.
Addy Wolfe, Jaeden Rosenquist and Raegan Edwards each tallied one hit and one RBI to pace NSU offensively.
MSSU 10, NSU 7 (8 INNINGS)
The second game of the twinbill saw MSSU overcome a four-run deficit and eventually claim the win with a three-run showing in the eighth.
The game was knotted at 7-all at the start of the eighth when Leighton Withers and Kristen Wade led off the inning with back-to-back singles.
Two outs were recorded by NSU before Wade scored a go-ahead run on a wild pitch. Then after a walk drawn by Yazmin Vargas to load the bases, Adrianna Young and Tofpi logged back-to-back RBI singles to put the Lions up by three.
Southern retired three of the first four NSU batters in the bottom of the eighth to bring the game to a close.
The Lions finished with 13 hits in the game. Young, Tofpi, Withers and Wade logged two hits apiece. Vargas, Tofpi and Williams each drove in a pair of runs. Abby Desanto had a solo home run, while Vargas and Young both tripled.
Kara Amos tossed four relief innings for Southern and improved to 7-6 after limiting NSU to one earned run and four hits. Lacy started and surrendered four earned runs in one inning, and Tallman surrendered two earned runs and four hits in three innings.
Madison Heinle was charged with the loss after surrendering three earned runs and four hits in two innings for NSU. Starter Gail Young and reliever Jenna Chassie allowed a combined seven earned runs through the first six innings.
Jaeden Rosenquist went 2 for 4 with a home run, a double and a team-high five RBI for the RiverHawks.
Southern currently sits in a three-way tie for fourth place in the MIAA standings with Washburn and Missouri Western. Central Oklahoma, Rogers State and Nebraska-Kearney have yet to lose a game in conference play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.