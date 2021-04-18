WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Missouri Southern softball team split a doubleheader against Central Missouri on Sunday, picking up a 7-1 win in the first game before suffering a 7-1 setback in the second game.
The Lions, positioned in sixth in the MIAA standings, moved to 20-13-1 on the season and 11-6-1 in conference play. Second-place UCM moved to 26-10, 15-5.
Southern will play Southwest Baptist in a non conference twinbill starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Pat Lipira Softball Complex in Joplin.
MSSU 7, UCM 1
The Lions scattered seven runs across the final two innings to put an end to the Jennies’ 10-game win streak.
The top of the sixth inning saw Southern plate three runs on four hits. Adrianna Young drove in a run on a single before Kara Hamos hit a two-run home run that put MSSU up 3-1.
Southern plated four more insurance runs in the top of the seventh, with Ashlynn Williams scoring on a UCM fielding error and Young plating three runs on a double to left field.
Southern tallied eight hits in the game and was led by Young, who finished 2-for-4 with four RBI and one run scored. Makaila Leonhart went 2-for-3 with a double and one run scored.
Abby Atkin went the distance to pick up her eighth win of the season, limiting the Jennies to one earned run and one hit while striking out two batters in seven innings.
UCM 7, MSSU 1
Central turned the table in the second game as it recorded nine hits and plated two runs in the first inning and five runs in the sixth.
Southern was held scoreless until the top of the sixth, when Leighton Withers logged an RBI double to right center to briefly trim the UCM lead to 2-1.
The Jennies then put the game on ice with five runs in the bottom half as it benefitted from three hits and two MSSU fielding errors.
Sadie Parks earned the win after limiting Southern to one earned run and five hits in five innings of work. Paige Petefish picked up her first save of the season by tossing two shutout innings in relief.
For Southern, Bailey Lacy surrendered five earned runs and eight hits while striking out five in 5 2/3 innings. Abbey Gann came on in the sixth allowed one hit.
Withers finished as Southern’s leader at the plate with a 2 for 3 showing, logging a double and one RBI.
