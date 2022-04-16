EMPORIA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern softball team split an MIAA doubleheader with Emporia State on Saturday afternoon at Turnbull Field.
MSSU claimed a 7-2 win in the first game before falling 7-2 in the finale. The Lions moved to 23-17 overall and 11-6 in MIAA play while the Hornets moved to 21-24 and 10-9.
Southern, tied for fifth in the MIAA standings with Northeastern State, will play host to William Jewell in a nonconference doubleheader on Tuesday at Pat Lipira Softball Complex. The first game is slated for a 3 p.m. start.
The Lions will resume conference play on Friday in a twinbill against Northwest Missouri in Maryville, Mo.
MSSU 7, ESU 2
Kara Amos was stellar in the circle as she limited ESU to two runs (both unearned) and six hits in seven innings of work. She struck out three batters in the complete-game effort to improve to 11-8 on the season.
The MSSU offense provided plenty of support for Amos as it tallied nine total hits, including home runs by Leighton Withers and Ashlynn Williams and a double by Kristen Wade.
Withers opened up a 2-0 lead for Southern in the top of the third with a two-run homer to right field.
ESU tied the game with two runs in the fourth before MSSU reclaimed the lead with a pair of runs in the sixth. Kristen Wade doubled and later scored from third on a double steal. Sidnie Hurst, who reached on an error earlier in the inning, crossed home plate on a single by Grace Parrott to open up a 4-2 lead.
The Lions capped the scoring in the seventh when Williams blasted a three-run homer to center field.
Williams finished 3 for 4 with three RBI while Withers finished 2 for 4 with a pair of RBI.
Emma Furnish led the Hornets at the plate with a pair of singles.
Gracie Rabe was charged with the loss after surrendering four earned runs and seven hits in six innings of work.
ESU 7, MSSU 2
The Hornets flipped the script in the second game as they outhit the Lions 12-8 and benefitted from a complete-game effort in the circle by Sydney Righi.
Southern again struck first with a pair of runs in the first inning, with Williams and Amos both logging RBI singles.
However, ESU went on to plate seven unanswered runs with three coming in the third and four in the fifth.
Righi surrendered just two earned runs and eight hits in seven innings. She also struck out four batters en route to her seventh win of the season.
Bailey Lacy was charged with the loss after allowing six earned runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. Avery Tallman tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.
Williams finished 3 for 3 with a double and one RBI, while Vargas went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles. Withers had one double, and Adrianna Young and Amos both singled.
Abbey Ward paced ESU offensively with a triple, two doubles and two RBI. Bailey Flewelling had a two-run homer.
