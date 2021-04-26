KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For a fifth consecutive week, Missouri Southern senior thrower Rajindra Campbell has been named the MIAA Men’s Field Athlete of the Week after picking up a pair of event wins at the Pittsburg State Tune-Up inside Carnie Smith Stadium.
Campbell, a native of Ocho Rios Bay, Saint Ann, Jamaica, has picked up the league’s weekly honor in all but one week this season.
Campbell continued his standout campaign by winning the discus and the shot put with NCAA automatic qualifying marks in both events, as well as a school record in the shot. Campbell posted a mark of 19.61 meters (64 feet, 4 inches) in the shot to break his previous school record by 9 inches. Then in the discus, he recorded a throw of 57.64 meters.
Campbell ranks second nationally in the shot put and third in the discus.
The Lions will be back in action May 8-9 at the 2021 MIAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Pittsburg, Kansas.
