The Missouri Southern softball team moved their win streak to six games after clinching a doubleheader sweep over Rockhurst on Saturday in the final day of the Lion Classic at MSSU’s Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
The Lions picked up a 10-2 win in five innings before capping the twinbill with a 4-0 victory. They improved their season record to 11-7.
Southern opens its MIAA campaign with a doubleheader against Central Missouri on Friday. The first game is slated for 3 p.m. at MSSU.
MSSU 10, ROCKHURST 2
The bats were hot early and often for Southern as it amassed 10 hits and scored six runs in the first, one run in the third and three runs in the fifth to claim the five-inning run-rule victory.
Rockhurst pushed two runs across in the top of the first inning before being held scoreless in the final four frames.
MSSU’s six-run showing in the first saw Josie Topfpi log an RBI single to right-center field before Ashlynn Williams drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to deep left field.
Kara Amos then plated a pair of runs on a single to left-center before Sidnie Hurst drew a walk with the bases loaded for a 5-2 advantage.
The scoring in the first inning was capped by a teal at home plate by Adrianna Young on a wild pitch, giving the Lions a 6-2 lead.
Amos led off the bottom of the third with a double to center field and later scored from third on a wild pitch to balloon MSSU’s advantage to 7-2.
The run-rule was clinched by Southern in the bottom of the fifth after an RBI single through the right side by Kristen Wade and an two-RBI double to left-center by Abby DeSanto.
Amos finished a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBI and two runs scored. Hurst, Tofpi, Wade and DeSanto each tallied one hit and one RBI.
Amos tossed a complete game for the Lions to pick up her fourth win of the season. She limited Rockhurst to two earned runs and three hits while striking out a pair in five innings.
Anna Newcomer was charged with the loss after surrendering seven earned runs and six hits in two innings of work. Bre Barchak relieved Newcomer in the third and allowed three earned runs and four hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Calli Wibbenmeyer paced Rockhurst at the plate with a pair of hits as well as s pair of RBI.
MSSU 4, ROCKHURST 0
Southern starting pitcher Bailey Lacy put together a dominant outing as she allowed no runs and four hits in seven innings of work.
Lacy also struck out 10 batters and walked just one en route to her fourth win of the season.
MSSU outhit Rockhurst 9-4 in the ballgame and scored a pair of runs in both the first and third innings.
The Lions drew first blood in the bottom of the first inning when Sidnie Hurst scored on a Rockhurst throwing error. Then later in the frame, Tofpi hit a sacrifice fly to left field to plate Vargas from third for a 2-0 advantage.
Southern added a pair of insurance runs in the third, with the first coming on an RBI single by Leighton Withers and the second on a sacrifice fly to left field by Williams.
Hurst finished 2 for 3 at the plate and crossed home plate once. Vargas, Tofpi and Withers logged one hit and one RBI apiece.
Shelby Winkelman, Emily Clark, Wibbenmeyer and Kennedy Rucker tallied one hit apiece to pace Rockhurst at the plate.
Anna Stephen suffered the pitching loss after surrendering two earned runs and four hits in three innings. Haley Gatica relived Stephen in the fourth and tossed three scoreless innings.
