The Missouri Southern football team is set to hold its spring game this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. inside Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
The intrasquad scrimmage will feature teams drafted by captains Richard Jordan Jr., a senior linebacker, and Dawson Herl, a redshirt sophomore quarterback. The format will include four 15-minute quarters as well as a running clock in the second half.
Competing for Team Gold will be Herl, DB Max Hidbrand, WR JarMichael Cooper, WR Jaedon Stoshak, WR James Frenchie Jr., K Drake Reese, QB Luke Samson, DB Rico Singleton Jr., DB Malachi Vann, DB Emilio San-Roman, DB Samson Cook, LB Spyncer Chambers, LB Coleman Booker, LB Jakwan Allen, DB Zach Thomas, LB Jokiem Crawford, LB Zach Bergman, RB Oakley Roessler, RB Jeremy Brown, LS Luke Taggart, DL Torre McMiller, DL Dionnte White, OL Lepopeasenuu Tito-Fualau, OL Zane Tyler, OL Joaquin Tapusoa, OL Mohamad Al-Ramahi, OL Ryan Schleimer, OL Kenneth Fehrman, OL Oritseweyinmi Agbeyegbe, Wr Trevaughn Sisco, WR Johnathan Stewart, WR Ezekiel Lang, WR Ryan Johnson, TE Deontay Campbell, TE Tai Rutledge, FB Avery Seumanutafa, DL Maurion Clemons, DL Brener Ocana, DL Nick Kruse, DL Dylan Wright, DL Solomon Garcia and FB Caden Coulson.
Competing for Team Green will be Richard Jordan, WR Jordan Smith, DB Dylan Bolden, WR Draper Parker, QB Isaac Kittrell, WR Jaquez Woodland, Churchill Williams V, QB David Oplotnik, DB Avery Bass, DB Malik Williams, WR Akeem Gilmore, DB Zach ivy, RB Albie Henry, DB Haven Cole, DB Jordan Henderson, LB Spyncer Chambers, LB Colton Winder, LB Jokiem Crawford, DL Solomona Fetuao, LB Scott Lowe, LB William Williams, DL Bryce Osman, RB Nathan Glades, OL Edward Manase, LS Luke Taggart, LB Jeremiah Jones, DL Oscar Campa, DL Renard Gwynn, K Nick Williams, DL Kameron Neal, K Gordon Stephens, OL Terrance Lokan, OL Trevor Pulsifer, OL Zach Gouty, OL Faga’au Siaki, WR Jonathan Watts, WR Chris Boudreaux, TE Tony McMiller, TE Landon Wilson, DL Kalepo Fiaseu, DL James Boyd Jr. and FB Kaden Solverud.
Live stats will be available online at www.mssulions.com/sidearmstats/football/summary.
Southern, which went 3-8 last fall in its first season under head coach Atiba Bradley, will open its 2022 campaign on Sept. 1 versus Nebraska-Kearney at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
