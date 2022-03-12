EDMOND, Okla. — Jacob Davis appears to be settling into his ace role quite nicely.
The Missouri Southern sophomore southpaw put together a stellar start once again on Saturday, surrendering just two runs — both unearned — and two hits in six innings of work to help lift the Lions to a 5-2 win over Central Oklahoma at Wendell Simmons Field.
Davis, moving to a perfect 3-0 on the season, struck out eight batters and allowed five free passes. The Cairo, Mo., native was relieved in the seventh by Ryan Paschal, who tossed two scoreless innings to help MSSU clinch the MIAA series opener.
Southern improved its season record to 13-8 overall and 4-3 in MIAA play.
The Lions outhit the Bronchos (10-7, 4-3) 9-3 and were led at the plate by Ryan Doran and Jordan Fitzpatrick, who both went 2 for 4. Fitzpatrick had a double and drove in one run while Doran drove in a pair of runs.
Clay Milas, Tommy Stevenson, Henry Kusiak, Treghan Parker and Drew Davis logged one hit apiece for MSSU.
Southern jumped out to a 3-2 lead through the first two innings and then had one-run showings in the fifth and seventh frames.
For UCO, Wyatt Gray went 1 for 3 with an RBI while Austin Lambert and Zac Freeman tallied one hit apiece.
The Bronchos used five different arms in the game. Starter Jacob Bailey was charged with the loss after surrendering two earned runs and six hits while striking out six in five innings of work.
Lawson Isaacs relieved Bailey in the sixth and allowed one earned run and two hits in 1 1/3 innings. Relievers Beaux Bonvillain, Owen Logan and Brian Skillman combined to toss 2 2/3 scoreless innings.
The second game of the three-game series is slated for 3 p.m. Sunday in Edmond.
