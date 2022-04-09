PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Missouri Southern track and field programs wrapped up a successful meet on Saturday at the 14th Annual David Suenram Classic hosted by Pittsburg State inside Carnie Smith Stadium.
The Lions came away with four event wins and 18 top-three finishes between the men and the women.
The sprints were strong for the women with three wins and several more runner-up finishes.
Kiara Smith continued her dominance as she won the 100-meter hurdles with an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 13.64 seconds, breaking her own record she set last week. Precious Olatunji (13.97) was second in the event while Claire Luallen (13.98) was third.
Smith then went on to help the relays sweep both the 4x100m and 4x400m races and do it in impressive fashion. The 4x100m relay team for the women, consisting of Smith, Jasmine Deckard, Luallen and Chardae Overstreet, raced to a win and a provisional time of 46.53, which ranks as the third-fastest time in program history.
The 4x400m relay team consisting of Olatunji, LaNea Wallace, Smith and Overstreet picked up the win in a time of 3:50.16, which is the second-fastest time in MSSU women's track history.
Smith finished her trifecta with a second-place finish in the 100m dash with a provisional time of 11.73 seconds. Deckard was seventh in the 100m. Overstreet placed second in the women's 400m with a provisional time of 55.44, while Wallace placed third in the 400m hurdles in a time of 1:02.76. Deckard was seventh in the 200m, while Kelie Henderson, Jenari Lopez and Kayana Gaines placed 10th, 11th and 12th, respectively, in the 1,500m.
Mallory Huber was second in the women's hammer with a distance of 49.90, while Jazmine Knight was 13th in the women's high jump at 1.41m. Katie Candrl and Mackenzie Moring placed 7th and 8th in the pole vault, while Alyssa Jerome was 11th. Huber was 11th in the discus.
Josh Fulmer had a win in the men's hammer with a provisional mark of 62.47m, while Peyton Barton placed second with a provisional distance of 60.29m. Connor Boyd was fourth as he hit a mark of 55.05m.
Fulmer followed that up with a third-place finish in the shot put, hitting a mark of 15.81m, while Barton was second in the men's discus with a provisional mark of 52.72m. Fulmer was fifth in the discus, while Boyd placed ninth.
Rajheim Karby (64.81m), Nathan Kovis (60.53m) and Brendan Rozier (60.30m) placed second, third and fourth, respectively, in the javelin as each hit provisional marks.
Brendan Jewell placed second in the high jump with a height of 2.04m, while Brumit was seventh at 1.95m. Elliot Rule was fifth in the pole vault at 4.37m.
In the sprints, Cameron Linville was eighth in the 100m dash, hitting a time of 10.36 seconds, while Matthew Haddock placed seventh in the 400m dash in a time of 49.64. Haddock and Linville placed 14th and 19th, respectively, in the 200m dash.
JaDarius Pigg was third in the men's 400m hurdles, hitting a time of 55.51, while Malachi Pipkin was 12th in the 110m hurdles in a time of 15.49.
The Lions will be back in action next weekend at Central Missouri for the Mule Relays on Friday.
