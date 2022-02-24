The Missouri Southern track and field teams will hit the road this weekend to compete in the 2022 MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Mo.
Events are slated to begin Friday afternoon with the men’s heptathlon and women’s pentathlon. The 60-meter hurdles of the women’s pentathlon will start at 2 p.m., and the men’s 60m dash in the heptathlon will begin at 2:30.
Field events begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday with the men’s high jump and weight throw, as well as the women’s long jump. Track events begin at 2 p.m. with the prelims of the men’s 60m hurdles. Field events for Sunday kick off with the men’s shot put and women’s triple jump at noon, and the finals of the track events begin at 1:30 p.m. with the men’s mile.
The MSSU men have won three previous championships, while the MSSU women have won the championship twice. Both teams finished second last year.
The Southern men come into the event ranked No. 18 in the nation and is one of five MIAA programs to be nationally ranked. Pittsburg State is ranked No. 1 on the men’s side, while Central Missouri is No. 7, Fort Hays State is No. 14 and Nebraska-Kearney is No. 16.
There are four women’s teams in the conference ranked in the top 25, led by No. 5 Pittsburg State and followed by No. 9 Central Missouri, No. 14 Northwest Missouri and No. 19 Fort Hays State.
Coming into the weekend, MSSU has 26 top-10 marks among MIAA teams in the various events. The Lions have four top-ranked competitors. Ryab Riddle leads the way in the men’s 3k, while JP Rutledge leads the men’s 5k. Claire Luallen leads the way in the women’s long jump, and Peyton Barton has the top mark in the men’s weight throw.
The Lions also have four top-three marks, with Josh Fulmer ranking second in the men’s weight throw, Mallory Huber ranking this in the women’s weight throw, Adrain Broadus ranking third in the men’s triple jump and Cameron Linville ranking third in the men’s 60m dash.
MSUS has three of the top eight times in the men’s mile, while the men’s 3k has three of the top nine performances. The women’s 60m hurdles has three of the top eight times, while the men have the top two seeds in the weight throw.
Live coverage of the weekend event will be available at mssulions.com/coverage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.