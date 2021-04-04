BOLIVAR, Mo. — It was another monster showing by the nationally-ranked Missouri Southern track and field teams on Saturday.
In the final day of the 2021 Southwest Baptist Invitational, the Lions recorded eight event wins, two NCAA automatic qualifying marks and four school records.
The Southern women won the event with 165 points, 52 points in front of second-place Pittsburg State. The men finished in third with 112 points.
Rajindra Campbell has a second consecutive week of high marks as he posted school records and automatic qualifying marks in both the discus and the shot put.
Campbell finished second in the discus but was the top Division II thrower as he hit a mark of 58.73 meters (192-8) to punch his ticket to nationals and break the school record by nearly two feet. The mark ranks third nationally this season.
Campbell followed that up with another automatic qualifying mark, this time in the shot as he won the event with a mark of 19.32 meters (63-4.75) to break the previous record by seven inches. The mark ranks second nationally this season.
Claire Luallen started her day with win and an provisional qualifying mark in the long jump, leaping to a distance of 6.13 meters (20-1.5). Luallen followed that up with a win in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing in a time of 14.27 seconds. Cornesia Calhoun-White was third in the event.
Payton Roberts had a pair of wins in the discus and the shot put as she picked up a provisional mark in the discus, hitting a distance of 47.95 meters. She logged another provisional mark in the shot put with a distance of 14.45 meters.
The 4x100 relay team of Calhoun-White, Jasmine Deckard, J'Zaria Cartwright and Chardae Overstreet broke a 23-year old record as the group won the event in a provisional qualifying time of 46.62. Deckard then went on to break her own school record in the 200 meters with a provisional time of 23.80. Overstreet was fourth in the event.
Elena Bisotto was fourth in the women's pole vault with an provisional qualifying height of 3.8 meters (12-5), while Jordan Banker and Megan Tramel finished 10th and 11th, respectively. Mason York was ninth in the men's pole vault, while Dean Howard was 11th and Elliot Rule 13th.
Adrain Broadus was fourth in the long jump with a distance of 7.16 meters, and he placed second in the triple jump with an provisional distance of 15.26m (50-0.75).
Jennifer Okeke was fourth in the women's triple jump with a mark of 11.75 meters.
Kelie Henderson placed fourth in the women’s 1,500 in a time of 4:38.23, while Kevin Koester was 16th in the men's 1,500. Jana Hautala and Danielle Prince placed fifth and ninth in the 3k steeple chase, while Dancan Kibet was sixth in the men's steeple.
Overstreet was third in the 400 with a time of 56.34, while Gabe McClain won the 800 in a time of 1:53.45. Nathan Painter was third in the event.
Lanea Wallace was fourth in the 400 hurdles, while Janeth Jepkirui won the women's 3k. Brady Sauder was fifth in the men's 3k.
Southern will be back in action next weekend at Pittsburg State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.