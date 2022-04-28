The Missouri Southern track and field programs will compete in their final meet prior to the MIAA Championships as they travel to Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday to take part in the Rock Chalk Classic, which will be hosted by the University of Kansas.
The Southern men enter the event ranked No. 11 in the NCAA Division II poll while the women are ranked No. 18.
The Lions have 27 NCAA provisional qualifying marks between the men and women, including four top-five marks nationally and the No. 1 mark in the women's javelin held by Elizabeth Pomatto.
Kiara Smith is second nationally in the 100-meter hurdles and 20th in the 100-meter dash. The 4x100 relay team of Smith, Jasmine Deckard, Claire Luallen and Chardae Overstreet is ranked 19th nationally.
Precious Olatunji is 15th in the 100-meter hurdles, while Luallen is 16th in the event. Overstreet ranks 21st in the women's 400-meter dash.
Luallen is ranked eighth in the women's long jump, while Jonathan Watts is ranked eighth in the men's long jump.
Peyton Barton is ranked fifth in both the men's hammer and discus, while Josh Fulmer is ranked sixth in the hammer and 22nd in the discus. Connor Boyd is ranked 22nd in the men's hammer. Adrain Broadus is seventh in the triple jump, while Taris Jackson is eighth.
The Lions have five men that rank in the top-22 of the javelin with Rajheim Carby and Brendan Rozier ranked 11th and 12th, respectively. Logan Bell is 18th, while Nathan Kovis is 20th and Trey Beachler is 22nd.
Ryan Riddle ranks eighth in the men's 5k, while JP Rutledge is 23rd in the 10k.
Cameron Linville ranks 40th in the men's 100-meter dash, while Mallory Huber ranks 26th in the women's hammer. Elliot Rule is 27th in the men's pole vault.
Competition begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday with the men's javelin, men's pole vault, men's hammer, and women's high jump. Running events begin at 4 p.m. with the women's 4x100 relay.
After this weekend’s meet, the Lions will travel to Emporia State for the 2022 MIAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The event takes place on May 6-8.
