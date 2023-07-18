Missouri Southern head volleyball coach Kalie Mader recently announced the incoming class for the 2023 season.
The incoming class features 10 newcomers, four signing back in November.
“I am excited to add experience and depth to our roster for 2023,” Mader said in a statement. “Each of these young women have the capacity to be elite competitors and outstanding teammates. I am thrilled to add them to the lion pride.”
The incoming class includes:
• Laci Beougher is a 6-0 outside hitter, transferring from Cowley County Community College. She played in 86 matches for the Tigers, recording 932 kills (4th in school history), 211 digs, and a hitting percentage of .333. Last season, Beougher finished tenth in the nation in total kills and 18th in hitting percentage. She also finished first in the region in total kills, third in kills per set, third in hitting percentage, and ninth in service aces. Beougher was named NJCAA Second Team All-American, First Team All-District, First Team All-Conference, Triton Invitational All-Tournament, Cowley College Athlete of the Month, and Cowley Invitational All-Tournament.
Beougher is a native of Benton, Kansas. She plans to major in Exercise Science-Kinesiology at MSSU.
• Caelyn Hasegawa is a 5-6 setter coming from Kahului, Hawaii. She played for coach Brian Conner at Seabury Hall, winning the MIL (Maui Interscholastic League) championship in 2021-22. As a senior, Hasegawa was named MIL D2 Player of the Year and First Team All-Star. She received MIL D2 Second Team All-Star honors as a junior.
Hasegawa is currently undecided in her major at Missouri Southern.
• Alana Moesch comes to MSSU from Missouri State-West Plains, where she played 38 matches. During that time, the 6-2 outside hitter averaged 2.57 kills per set, a hitting percentage of .278, and 61 total blocks. She helped the team to a Regional Championship and third-place finish at Nationals her freshman season, where she was then named to All-Region, All-Conference, and All-Academic teams.
Moesch hails from Salem, Missouri. She plans to major in Exercise Science at Missouri Southern.
• Paula Ramos is a junior transfer from Westcliff University. As a sophomore, Ramos helped Westcliff bounce back from a seventh-place conference finish the year before to a second-place finish in 2022-23. She played in 21 matches for the Warriors, collecting 46 kills, 27 blocks, and a hitting percentage of .221. The 5-11 middle blocker also spent a season at Campbellsville University, appearing in four contests for the Tigers.
Ramos is a native of Marbella, Spain. She plans to major in Business Administration while attending Missouri Southern.
• Kyla Randall transfers to Missouri Southern from NCAA Division I Oral Roberts University. In her freshman campaign, Randall played in 28 matches where she recorded 135 digs and 16 service aces.
Randall is a 5-3 libero from Spokane, Washington where she won two state championships with Mt. Spokane High School. She plans to major in Healthcare Administration at MSSU.
• Sydney Unruh is also a transfer from Cowley County Community College. She played in 86 matches and finished with 876 digs and 66 assists. After taking her game up a notch for her sophomore year, Unruh was tabbed with Second Team All-Conference honors and helped the team to a sixth-place finish in the national tournament.
Unruh prepped at Great Bend High School where she had a decorated high school career. She was named WAC (Western Athletic Conference) Player of the Year, placed on the Under Armour Watch List, and was an All-WAC first-team selection following her senior season. During her junior year, Unruh was named Nex-Tech Wireless Student Athlete of the Month and an All-WAC first-team selection. She finished high school with 1,600 digs, 1,700 serves passed, 91 assists, and a .906 serving percentage.
Unruh plans to major in Business at Missouri Southern.
