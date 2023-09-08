The Missouri Southern State University volleyball team dropped its opening match in the Flagler Saints Classic in St. Augustine, Florida, on Friday in three straight sets to the Daytona Beach, Florida's Emery-Riddle Aeronautical University Eagles 14-25, 20-25 and 19-25. However, the Lions (5-1) swept Converse, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, 3-0 in its second match on Friday.
In set one against Emery-Riddle, the Lions struggled to put together back-to back points early and went down by nine points at 4-13. Southern managed to put together a two- and three-point run to come within six points at 10-16. The Lions closed the gap to five points at 14-19 but gave up five straight points to fall behind by 10 at 14-24 and succumbed to Emery-Riddle 15-25.
Southern again found itself in a hole early, falling behind by as many as nine points at 6-15, but put together four straight points to climb within four points at 12-16. After two Emery scores, the Lions mounted another run — a five-point burst — to come within a point of the Eagles at 17-18. MSSU stayed within striking distance until 20-21, when Emery reeled off the last four points of the set to claim the 25-20 win and a 2-0 set advantage.
The Lions held their only lead of the match at 4-3 in the third set, but the Eagles responded with four straight points to go up 7-4. Emery held its biggest lead of the set at 23-15 before a marathon volley went the Eagles way and set up match point at 24-15. Southern came within five points at 19-24 but was unable to mount the comeback in the 25-15 loss.
Emery improved its record to 4-1 with the win; Southern suffered its first setback of the season and fell to 4-1.
Fernanda Canedo led the Lions with 10 kills, Laci Ownbey and Kyra Thomas chipped in six each, setter Hannah Allick logged 21 assists. Tori Hamilton had two service aces and Allick added one.
On the defensive side, Allick has 10 digs and Kyla Randall had nine. Thomas recorded three blocks and Alana Moesch and Ownbey each had a pair of blocks.
Converse matches
In its second match of the day, MSSU faced the Converse Valkyries and rebounded with a 25-17 win in the first set.
The opening set was a seesaw battle early, until the Lions put together five straight points to take a 10-5 lead. Converse rallied back to within a point at 11-10, but MSSU strung together four points to lead 16-11. Southern led 20-14 when it scored four straight to swell the lead to 24-15. The Lions allowed just two more points en route to the 25-17 win.
MSSU took the second set 25-19, holding leads of one to four points throughout the majority of the set, until the Valkyries tied at 15-15. The Lions rallied after a time out to outscore Converse 10-4 down the stretch for the win. Southern scored the last four points to finish off Converse and send the match to the third set with the Lions up 2-0 in the match.
In set three, the Lions trailed early, but after tying the set at 5-5, they put together four straight points to take a 9-5 lead. Another four-point run gave Southern a 13-7 advantage and after giving up a point to Converse, the Lions strung together four more for a 17-8 lead.
The Lions led by 10 three times, but at 21-11 the Valkyries put together four scores of their own to tighten the set at 21-15. MSSU responded and scored four of the set's final five points to claim the 25-16 set win and the 3-0 match sweep. Southern improved to 5-1 on the year with the win. Converse fell to 0-5.
Canedo again led the Lion offense with 13 kills, while Jaryn Benning added 11. Landry VanOverschelde had four aces, and Amelia Neels had two. VanOverschelde also had 30 assists.
Defensively, Neels had three blocks and Hamilton recorded 17 digs. Kyla Randall had 15 digs, and Canedo added 12 to the effort.
The Lions conclude the Flagler Saints Classic with a noon match Saturday against host team Flagler before taking on the University of Missouri-St. Louis Tritons at 4 p.m.
