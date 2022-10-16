ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Missouri Southern volleyball team picked up double-doubles from both Sophie Mader and Fernanda Canedo, but the Lions fell in four sets on Saturday night at Missouri Western.
Individual set scores were 20-25, 19-25, 25-14 and 25-27.
Mader's double-double included 34 assists and 19 digs, while Canedo had 16 kills and 16 digs. The Lions (9-13, 4-9 MIAA) also got 29 digs from Abbie Casper and 12 from Hannah Allick, while Amelia Neels posted nine kills and three blocks.
Western (7-14, 4-9 MIAA) was led by 14 kills from Danielle Moje.
The first set was back-and-forth with 12 tied scores and four lead changes, but a 5-0 run from the Griffons gave Western set one. Set two was all MWSU as it led from start to finish.
The Lions dominated in the third set as the only tie was at 2-2, and Southern utilized a 9-3 run to lead 11-5 and force a Western timeout. From there, the Lions went on a 16-9 run to take the set.
Set four was again back-and-forth with 11 ties and three lead changes. The teams traded points and leads before a 3-0 run put Western up 17-14 and forced a Lions' timeout. Southern returned the favor and trailed 21-18 late to force a Griffons' timeout and got within one (22-21) to force another timeout. The Lions tied the set at 24 and again at 25, but back-to-back points for Western gave the Griffons the match.
The Lions will be back in action on Tuesday evening as Southern plays host to Central Oklahoma for senior night. First serve from the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center is set for 6 p.m.
