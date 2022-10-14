The Missouri Southern volleyball program got a double-double from Fernanda Canedo and took a set off No. 25 Central Missouri, but the Lions fell in four sets to the Jennies on Friday night in Warrensburg, Mo.
Individual set scores were 11-25, 25-21, 18-25 and 19-25.
The Lions (9-12, 4-8) were led by Canedo's night as she pulled in 13 kills and 12 digs. Amelia Neels had ten kills, while Irina Alekseeva had nine of her own. Sophie Mader dished out 32 assists, while Abbie Casper had a team-high 14 digs.
Central (13-8, 8-4 MIAA) was led by Kersti Nix with 18 kills.
Set one was all Central, but the Lions stormed back and took set two. The Lions opened the set on a 5-1 run and led 12-7 after a block from Canedo. Central tied the set at 19, but a kill from Canedo gave the Lions a 22-20 lead and Southern wouldn't look back. Natalia Borges closed the set with a pair of aces.
Set three saw the Jennies use a 5-0 run early on to take a 10-5 lead and never looked back.
The Jennies took an 11-6 lead early on and led 24-14 late in the fourth set. A 5-0 run by the Lions forced a Central Missouri timeout, but the Jennies got the final point on the next rally.
Southern will travel to St, Joseph, Mo., to take on Missouri Western on Saturday at 3 p.m..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.