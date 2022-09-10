The Missouri Southern volleyball team picked up double-double performances from Fernanda Canedo and Sophie Mader, but the Lions fell in four sets to Central Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Southern (5-5, 0-2 MIAA) took the opening set 25-23, but the Bronchos (12-0, 2-0 MIAA) came back to win the final three by the scores of 25-17, 25-21 and 17-25.
The Lions were led by a 40-assist, 13-dig performance from Mader, while Canedo posted 12 kills and 17 digs. Jaryn Benning and Amelia Neels had 11 and 10 kills, respectively, while Abbie Casper posted 23 digs. Tori Hamilton had 11 digs, while Kierson Maydew and Irina Alekseeva had eight kills each.
The Bronchos were led by Sydney Huck with 22 kills and 19 digs.
Set one saw the score tied seven times with a pair of lead changes. UCO jumped out to a 15-9 lead midway through, forcing a Southern timeout. The Lions stormed right back and went on a 12-5 run to lead 21-20 and force a pair of Bronchos' timeouts in the process. The score was tied at 21, 22 and 23 before a kill and an ace, both from Benning, closed out the set.
Set two saw the Bronchos lead 10-5 early on, but the Lions got back to within two points (15-13). UCO went on a 5-2 run and led 20-15 to force a Southern timeout. The Bronchos went on to score five of the next seven points to take the set.
Set three saw seven ties and two lead changes, but most of that was in the first 10 points. UCO took a 10-8 lead early and led the rest of the way. Set four saw the Bronchos jump out to an early 10-4 lead and never look back.
The Lions will have a mid-week, non-conference matchup at Southwest Baptist on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.