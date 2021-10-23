The Missouri Southern volleyball team suffered a 3-0 setback to No. 6 Northwest Missouri on Saturday inside MSSU’s Young Gymnasium.
The Bearcats (18-2, 11-1 MIAA) claimed set victories of 28-26, 25-11 and 25-18.
For Southern (3-20, 0-13), Sophie Mader tallied 19 assists and nine digs while Armyni Perales recorded seven kills and two blocks. Amelia Neels had seven blocks and a service ace, and Emily-Kate Lonergan had six kills and a pair of blocks.
Brooklynn McCain chipped in 11 digs and Kierson Maydew added four kills and two blocks.
NWMSU benefitted from a 13-kill day by Kelsey Havel. Alyssa Rezac dished out 37 assists.
Southern hits the road to take on Central Oklahoma on Tuesday before heading to Central Missouri on Thursday.
