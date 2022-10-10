The Missouri Southern volleyball team will be back in action on Tuesday night to play host to the Newman Jets at 6 p.m. inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The match will serve as the team's pink night and will be live streamed at themiaanetwork.com/mssulions.
The Lions (8-11, 3-7 MIAA) are coming off a tough week that saw them suffer losses of 3-1 to Pittsburg State, 3-0 to Fort Hays State and 3-1 to No. 5 Nebraska-Kearney.
Heading into Tuesday’s match, the Lions are led offensively by Fernanda Canedo, who has 224 kills overall while averaging 2.91 kills per set. Amelia Neels has a team-high .372 attack average and averages 2.45 kills per set, while Irina Alekseeva (2.30 k/s) and Jaryn Benning (2.15 k/s) are also in the mix.
Sophie Mader has 694 assists this season and is averaging 8.90 per set, while posting a team-high 26 service aces. Abbie Casper is second in the MIAA in digs with 435 to average 5.58 per set. Kierson Maydew has 66 blocks on the year, while Neels has 55 and the pair average 0.85 and 0.71 blocks per set, respectively.
Newman (7-13, 2-8 MIAA) has lost its last five matches. The Jets are led offensively by Riley Daugherty who averages 3.09 kills per set. McKinzie Weaver dishes out 10.12 assists per set, while Daugherty has a team-high 17 service aces.
Natalie Morales leads the team with 4.74 digs per set, and Ozioma Ajekwu has 87 blocks and averages 1.12 per set.
After Tuesday’s match, the Lions will travel to Warrensburg, Mo., on Friday to take on Central Missouri at 6 p.m.
