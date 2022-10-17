The Missouri Southern women’s volleyball team will be back at home on Tuesday to host No. 19 Central Oklahoma at 6 p.m. inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The match will also be senior night for Southern, which will honor its four seniors — Abbie Casper, Sophie Mader, Irina Alekseeva and Kierson Maydew.
Southern (9-13, 4-9 MIAA) is led offensively by Fernanda Canedo, who is averaging 3.01 kills per set this season with 271 kills overall. Alekseeva has 201 kills and is averaging 2.31 per set, while Amelia Neels has 223 and averages 2.45 per set and hits at a .349 average.
Mader has 814 assists and is averaging 8.95 assists per set, while Casper has 507 digs with 5.57 per set. Maydew has a team-high 74 blocks, averaging 0.81 per set, while Neels has 67 of her own.
The Bronchos (20-3, 10-3 MIAA) have won five of their last six matches. Sydney Huck averages 4.42 kills per set, while Mallorie Koehn is at 3.23 per set. Lindsey Houran averages 11.99 assists per set, while Jaedynn Evans averages 6.64 digs per set. Jenna Karp has a team-high 69 blocks.
After Tuesday’s match, the Lions will be at Northwest Missouri on Friday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.