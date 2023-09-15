The Missouri Southern State University volleyball team opened conference play Friday, defeating the 18th ranked Bearcats of Northwest Missouri on their home court in Maryville.
The Lions improved to 7-2 overall and 1-0 in the MIAA.
The Bearcats won the first set 28-26, but the Lions took the second set, 28-26. MSSU won the third match, 25-18, but fell 25-10 in the fourth set, to force a deciding fifth set. After falling behind 3-2, the Lions scored eight straight points to help them to a 15-6 win to take the match.
Fernanda Canedo led the way with a 22-kill, 17-dig double-double. She also recorded four block assists in the win. Jaryn Benning also had a double-double, finishing with 14 kills and 21 digs. Collecting double digit kills were Amelia Neels (12) and Laci Ownbey (11). The digs category was led by Tori Hamilton (31), and Hannah Allick led the Lions with 41 assists in the match.
The Lions take on Missouri Western State University at 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Joseph.
