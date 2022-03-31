The Missouri Southern baseball team opens an MIAA series against Fort Hays State with a game on Friday at 5 p.m. at Warren Turner Field.
The two teams will also square off at 1 p.m. Saturday before wrapping up the series with a game at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The weekend will mark the 50th anniversary celebration for MSSU’s baseball program, which will recognize former players prior to Saturday’s game. On Friday night, the Lions will honor former pitcher Zach Parish, who was named the NCAA Division II Pitcher of the Year last season.
Southern sports a season record of 19-12 overall and 10-7 in MIAA play. The Lions are in a two-way tie with Central Oklahoma (17-12, 10-7) for fourth place in the conference standings. Central Missouri (23-3, 17-0), Pittsburg State (19-9, 14-3) and Washburn (21-9, 12-5) are ranked first through third, respectively.
The Lions are coming off of a 25-2 rout of Rogers State in a mid-week conference game that saw Southern log 17 hits.
Matt Miller had a big day at the plate, going 4 for 5 with three home runs, a double, eight RBI and four runs scored. He tied Mark Barker for the single-game program record for home runs.
Entering this weekend, the Lions rank third nationally in home runs, doubles and triples, while leading the MIAA in each of the categories. MSSU leada the MIAA in shutouts and strikeouts per nine innings, while ranking second in slugging percentage, fewest walks allowed, runs scored and hits.
Individually, Miller and Tommy Stevenson rank eighth nationally and second in the MIAA in home runs with 12 apiece. Stevenson ranks seventh in total bases and 10th in slugging.
Jordan Fitzpatrick ranks fourth nationally in sacrifice flies and sixth in doubles, while Henry Kusiak ranks fifth nationally in triples.
Logan VanWey ranks sixth nationally and leads the MIAA in strikeouts, while ranking 13th nationally and leading the MIAA in both games started and strikeouts per nine innings.
Scott Duensing leads the MIAA and ranks second nationally in appearances, while Ryan Paschal and Cale McCallister rank fourth nationally and second in the MIAA in the category. Cole Gayman (5-1) leads the MIAA in wins and ranks 28th nationally.
The Lions enter the series hitting .314 as a team and carry a 5.48 team ERA. The Lions have six of their nine starters hitting .300 or better, with two more knocking on the door.
Fort Hays State (3-26, 2-15 MIAA) has lost seven in a row, including a three-game sweep at Pittsburg State last weekend and a mid-week loss at Newman on Tuesday. The Tigers hit .219 as a team and carry a 9.31 team ERA.
Jenner Kehe has a team-best .324 batting average, while Grant Schmidt has team-highs in home runs with eight and RBI with 35. Sammy Sanchez has two of the team's three wins this season. He and Hunter Parker are tied for the team-high in strikeouts with 34.
The Lions will have a non-conference game next Tuesday against Missouri S&T at home before heading out to Central Missouri next weekend.
