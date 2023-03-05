KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern women's basketball team wrapped up a dominant run through the 2023 MIAA championship tournament with an exclamation point Sunday, beating Central Missouri 78-63 to capture the trophy for the third time in the history of the tournament.
Southern (27-6) had won two previous MIAA tournament championships, but it has been awhile. The most recent was in 1996, when Carrie Kaifes' squad went into the tournament as a No. 6 seed and finished with the trophy, besting Fort Hays State 68-61 in the title game in Bolivar. Scott Ballard's 1994 squad also took the title with an 81-79 win as a No. 3 seed against Southwest Baptist University in St. Joseph after overcoming a 15-point halftime deficit.
Last year's squad went in as the favorite but fell to Fort Hays State in the lowest-scoring MIAA title game in history, 48-42.
That is a ghost that senior guard Layne Skiles was more than ready to exorcise.
"I think I had the memory of how bad I wanted it, and this year I knew I wasn't going to leave without a trophy this time," Skiles said. "I had a little more in me today."
The teams split their prior two meetings in close games. UCM defeated the Lions by two points in December, but MSSU downed the Jennies by 3 points in early February. Both wins were road games for the victors. On Sunday, at a neutral site, the Lions dominated most every aspect of the game in the 15-point win.
Trust between players
Lacy Stokes credits togetherness for the Lions tournament run.
"The trust between each of us the last three days has been greater than it has been all season long," Stokes said. "When you have trust in your teammates, that gives you confidence, not only on the offensive end, but on the defensive end as well."
"I can't say enough about these kids," head coach Ronnie Ressel said. "For three straight days they competed for 40 minutes. Every possession, both offensively and defensively, and just did a tremendous job."
The Lions started with tepid shooting in the first quarter, hitting just 23.5% from the field, on 4 of 17 shots, while the Jennies connected on 9 of 14 shots for 64.3%. The cold start put the Lions in an 11-2 hole after a 9-0 run by the Jennies.
The Lions inched closer with back-to-back 3-pointers by Mia Topping and Hailey Grant and by the 1:39 mark were within 6 points at 15-9. Southern closed out the quarter with an Amaya Johns' trey and came within 3 at 15-12, until Central Missouri answered with a 3-pointer and a steal and score by Cierra Smith. The Lions entered the second frame trailing 20-12.
The second quarter proved to be opposite the first, with the Lions taking control and outscoring the Jennies 22-10. Southern took its first lead of the game (25-24) at 5:46 off two Kryslyn Jones free throws. UCM gained the lead back briefly at 26-25, but the Lions regained it 31-28 off a Jones 3-pointer and did not relinquish the lead for the remainder of the game. Southern took a 34-30 lead into halftime.
Southern led by as many as 9 in the third quarter, when a Jones drive to the bucket put the Lions up 41-32. Central Missouri (25-4) got as close as 4 points at 49-45 with 30 seconds left, but a Mia Topping score put the Lions back up 51-45 going into the final period.
MSSU dominated the final quarter 27-18, leading by as many as 19 points at the 4:20 mark. The quarter was highlighted by a 10-0 scoring run that began with a Kaitlin Hunnicutt 3-pointer at 6:10 and concluded with two Layne Skiles' free throws at 4:16. A 15-point deficit was as close as the Jennies could come the rest of the game.
"I'm just so proud of our team," Skiles said. "I think you want to be playing your best basketball in March, and I think that as soon as March 1 hit, a switch flipped for us and our team. All week we have emphasized being together and doing this together is like a feeling I've never had before."
Skiles led all scorers with 20 points. Lacy Stokes and Jones added 15 each, with Lacy Stokes also logging 9 assists. Madi Stokes snagged 10 of the Lions 37 rebounds. Hunnicutt added 6 rebounds.
"One thing we talked about is, 'Make sure we rebound.' Once again tonight we outrebounded our opponent for the third game in a row," Ressel said. "Just the effort and togetherness we had tonight was tremendous."
Central Missouri's Brooke Littrell led the Jennies with 14 points, while Lauren Frost added 12.
Lacy Stokes and Skiles were both named to last-year's five-person All-Tournament Team. This year the duo were selected again, and MSSU added a third All-Tourney pick in Amaya Johns.
