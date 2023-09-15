The Missouri Southern women's cross country team took third place at the Southern Stampede on Friday, and the men's team finished fourth.
Races were held at MSSU's Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
Universities, colleges and junior colleges opened the event Friday, with high school races slated for Saturday.
Missouri Southern's Lilah Genel led the Lions in the University women's division 5K race with a third-place individual finish with a time 17:46, behind Mississippi College's Bre Beel (17:43) and Gloria Butts, of Rogers State (17:45).
Jenari Lopez medaled in sixth place with a 17:54 time and Jayna Gunter turned in a time of 18:34 for 20th place in the field of 199 runners.
Pittsburg State captured the women's team title, followed by the University of Tampa.
Paige Mullen (18:11) and Kate Dawson (18:12) finished ninth and 10th for the Gorillas, and Marissa Dick (18:25) and Claire Bruening (18:26) were 15th and 16th.
On the men's side, Gideon Kimutai took seventh place for the Lions with an 8K time of 25:22 in the University men's division, leading the Lions to a fourth-place team finish behind East Central (Oklahoma), New Mexico Highlands and Mississippi College.
Other top 25 finishers for MSSU were Jaden Deaton (26:23) for 22nd place and Kaden Cole (26:29) for 25th place.
East Central's Aspel Kiprob won the men's race with a 24:56 time in the field of 212 runners.
Ozark Christian College's Jeddiah Osgood was third in the men's College/Juco division with a time of 27:13, behind Butler's Adem Bouldjadj (25:50) and Ranger's (Texas) Paul Barmao (27:03) in the field of 145 runners.
The Crowder College men finished third in their division and were led by Samuel Morales, who finished 10th with a time of 28:20. Ridge Smith was 15th (28:41), and Caden Uthe was 20th (29:01).
The Crowder women finished sixth in the team standings and were led by Kyia Weisbrod (21:13) and Dakotah Meadows (21:15) at 23rd and 24th place in the field of 114.
Saturday will involve six races. The girls varsity Green 5K race kicks off at 8:30 a.m., followed by the varsity Gold 5K event at 9:05 a.m. The varsity boys Green will be at 9:40 a.m., followed by the Gold division at 10:15 a.m. There will also be junior varsity races for both boys and girls, with the girls 3K race at 10:50 a.m. and the boys 3K at 11:15 a.m.
Southern teams return to competition Sept. 29 in the Chili Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
