TOPEKA, Kan. — The streak continues.
The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team moved its win streak to 14 games on Thursday night by holding off Washburn for a 55-50 victory inside Lee Arena in Topeka, Kan.
And this time, it was stout defense that lifted the Lions (21-5, 18-3 MIAA) to the triumph.
MSSU was forced to overcome a shaky shooting night as it went 18 of 53 (34%) from the floor. The Lions did so by tightening the defensive clamps on Washburn (13-14, 11-10), which was limited to just 19 of 60 shooting (31.7%) from the field as well as 3 of 17 shooting (17.6%) from 3-point range.
Southern, with one more game left on its regular-season schedule, remains in a two-way tie atop the MIAA standings with Fort Hays State, which earned a 78-69 win in overtime over Missouri Western on Wednesday night.
"We did a great job defensively of guarding them and making them take tough shots," MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said in his postgame radio interview. "They got a couple of easy ones, but our defense once again, won us this ballgame. It wasn't our offense. We didn't shoot the ball very well. Our defense was really good once again."
The Lions took a two-point lead into halftime before generating some needed breathing room with a 19-12 surge in the third quarter.
A two-point jumper by Washburn’s Nuria Barrientos tied the game at 26-all early in the third before Southern responded with a 12-0 run. The surge began with a transition basket in the paint by Lacy Stokes and was capped by a free throw by Amaya Johns.
Lacy Stokes — finishing the night with a game-high 25 points, her 12th 20-point game of the season — accounted for six points in MSSU’s third-quarter burst that put them up 38-26 with 3:46 to play in the period.
Washburn went on to trim the MSSU lead to nine points, 43-34, after Abby Oliver scored in the paint with 30 seconds to play in the third.
The Ichabods continued to hang around in the fourth quarter and wound up making things interesting late. MSSU led by at least five points for most of the period until a layup by Oliver made it a 53-50 ballgame with 16 seconds remaining.
However, an intentional foul by Washburn then sent to the foul line Hailey Grant, who calmly drained back-to-back freebies to put the Lions up by five points with nine ticks on the game clock. Washburn missed a 3-pointer as the clock expired to bring the game to a close.
Madi Stokes was MSSU’s second-leading scorer with eight points, while Johns and Brooke Stauffer added seven and six points, respectively. Madi Stokes and Layne Skiles led the team with seven rebounds apiece, and Kaitlin Hunnicutt finished with a team-high two steals and two assists.
Oliver and Hunter Bentley paced the scoring for Washburn with 12 points apiece.
Thursday marked the fourth game this season for MSSU to be limited to 55 points or fewer. The Lions are 3-1 in such contests, with their only setback coming in a 61-51 loss to Northwest Missouri on Jan. 1.
"It has been a blessing and so fun to coach these kids," Ressel said. "They are a fun group off the floor as well being around."
MSSU wraps up the regular season with a game at Central Oklahoma on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. in Edmond, Okla.
With a win, the Lions will clinch at least a share of the MIAA regular-season championship for the first time in program history. A win and a Fort Hays State loss will give the Lions an outright MIAA title. With a Southern win on Saturday, the Lions will head to the MIAA Conference Tournament in Kansas City as the number one seed no matter the result by Fort Hays.
"We just got to go play," Ressel said. "It's the next game. UCO is a good team. (Kelsey Johnson) is really good. They got other kids that can score the basketball as well. Defensively, they get after it. They are going to press us full court. Lacy is going to have to take care of (the ball) with their press. We have to execute offensively. But we have to guard. They shoot the ball much better at home than they do on the road."
