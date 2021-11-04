WICHITA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team had three players score in double figures but suffered an 89-61setback to Division I Wichita State in an exhibition on Thursday night at Charles Koch Arena.
The Lions were led by freshman Lacy Stokes and sophomore Cameron Call, both Mount Vernon products, who finished with 19 and 13 points, respectively. Stokes also grabbed seven rebounds and tallied three assists and two steals while Call connected on two 3-point attempts and went 5 of 7 from the free throw line.
Layne Skiles added 11 points for MSSU and went a perfect 3 of 3 from the field and 2 of 2 from the 3-point line. Amaya Johns chipped in nine points and a team-high nine rebounds.
The Shockers were paced by Jane Asinde, who recorded 17 points and eight rebounds. Mariach McCully and Seraphine Bastin added 15 points apiece. Bastin also had eight rebounds and five assists while Asia Strong tallied nine points and 10 rebounds.
The first quarter saw Southern jump out to an early 5-2 lead following a Johns jumper on the Lions’ first possession and then a Skiles triple on the second possession.
WSU responded with a 10-0 run to claim the lead before MSSU got on the board again with a two-point basket by Johns to make it a 12-7 ballgame with 4:49 remaining in the opening period.
Southern pulled to within six points, 19-13, with less than three minutes to go in the opening stanza after Skiles converted a 3 off of an assist by Stokes.
In the second period, Kaitlin Hunnicutt connected on a triple with 5:02 remaining to trim the WSU lead to 36-25. Call went on to score the final five points in the period for the Lions, who took a 52-32 deficit into halftime.
MSSU went on a 5-0 run to open the third quarter and cut the Shockers’ lead to 55-37 with 6:28 to play in the period.
Stokes went on to post 10 points in the fourth quarter — a period that the Lions won 21-18.
Southern opens the regular season against Henderson State on Nov. 12 in the GAC/MIAA Challenge that will be hosted by MSSU at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. The contest tips off at 7:30 p.m.
