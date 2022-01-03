ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Madi Stokes and Lacy Stokes tallied a combined 40 points for the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team, but the Lions ultimately suffered a 74-65 loss to Missouri Western on Monday night inside MWSU Fieldhouse.
Madi Stokes, a 6-foot-3 sophomore center, paced the scoring for Southern (7-5, 4-3 MIAA) with 21 points on 9 of 16 shooting from the floor and 3 0f 4 shooting from the charity stripe. She also recorded her second double-double of the season with a season-high 11 rebounds.
Lacy Stokes, a 5-foot-4 true freshman guard, finished with 19 points as well as six assists and six steals. She became the first player in program history to record to six-steal games in a single season since Alexis Fitzpatrick accomplished the feat in the 2013-2014 campaign.
Sophomore guard Cameron Call made two 3-pointers and finished with eight points, while redshirt freshmen Kailtin Hunnicutt and Hailey Grant chipped in seven points apiece.
The Lions trailed by as many as nine points in the first half but managed to pull within a point, 40-39, of Western after Layne Skiles made a 3-pointer with 6:55 to play in the third quarter.
The Griffons took a 52-48 lead into the fourth quarter and pushed their advantage to eight points with 4:30 remaining.
A quick 6-0 surge by Southern saw Lacy Stokes, Madi Stokes and Grant each make 2-point jumpers to pull within 63-61 of MWSU with under 2:40 to play. However, Western responded with a 6-point run of its own and wound up leading by five points or more the rest of the way.
Western finished with four scorers in double figures in Connie Clark (20 points), Jordan Cunningham (13), Brionna Budgetts (12) and Alyssa Bonilla (10). Corbyn Cunningham added seven points and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds.
The Griffons shot 41.9% (26 of 62) from the floor while limiting MSSU to 35.9% (23 of 64) shooting.
The setback marked the third loss in the last four games for Southern, which is now in a tie for sixth in the MIAA standings with Central Oklahoma (8-5, 4-3).
Western (12-1, 6-1), meanwhile, is tied for second in the conference with Northwest Missouri (11-2, 6-1). Nebraska-Kearney (11-1, 6-0) leads the standings as the only unbeaten team in MIAA play.
MSSU returns to play on Saturday when it plays host to rival Pittsburg State (9-5, 4-4) at 1:30 p.m. inside Leggett and Platt Athletic Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.