With both teams on a two-game skid and hungry for a win, the Missouri Southern women's game against Fort Hays State on Saturday was set for an exciting matchup.
The game lived up to its billing and more , and when the buzzer sounded, Southern (22-6) and 14-6 in the MIAA, wound up on the jubilant side of a 61-58 win on Saturday at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The signifance of the win wasn't lost on MSSU coach Ronnie Ressel.
With MIAA tournament seedings on the line with just two games left in the regular season, Ressel reflected on the win.
"This was huge, we still have two tough games left," Ressel said. "It's not only a big game for where we are at in the conference, but it's a big win so far as regional standings. Getting a big win against a good team, in how they dictate D-II as far as who makes the national tournament, that's a very good, quality win for us against Fort Hays."
Senior Cameron Call also embraced the importance of the win.
"Tough games like this are always fun to play in and everyone's emotions are on high so I think coming out with a win makes the passion build even more for the postseason," Call said.
The teams played tight early in the first period, until two Kryslyn Jones three-pointers put the Lions up 20-12 in the final minute of the quarter. Jones hit two free throws seconds later and MSSU took a 22-14 lead into the second frame.
A 5-0 Fort Hays run two minutes into the second quarter pulled the Tigers within three points at 22-19, but Jones' third trey of the game expanded Southern's lead to 25-19 with seven minutes left in the half.
A Layne Skiles 3 at 4:36 gave the Lions an eight-point edge at 32-24, and the Lions enjoyed a 34-31 halftime lead.
The game remained close throughout the third quarter, with neither team able to build more than a four-point lead.
The Tigers took the lead, 36-34, at 8:20 of the third period off an "and one" by Olivia Hollenbeck, but a Madi Stokes free throw and an Amaya Johns bucket at 7:05 gave the lead back to the Lions at 37-36.
With MSSU down 48-46 to the Tigers, Jones hit her fourth three of the game and gave the Lions a 49-48 lead heading into the final 10 minutes.
In a half that saw 10 lead changes, the fourth quarter stayed competitive throughout, with neither team able to pull away.
MSSU held a 58-56 lead late when Madi Stokes rebounded a Kate Dilsaver shot with 21 seconds remaining and the Lions were in control of their own destiny.
After a Brooke Loewe foul, Southern's Lacy Stokes was good on both chances from the stripe and the Lions held a 60-56 lead.
Hollenbeck pulled the Tigers within two with eight second left, but the Lions held on after a Johns free throw and an out-of-bounds call on the Tigers all led to the Lions 61-58 win.
The Lions outrebounded the Tigers 44-28, including Madi Stokes' 10 boards and Lacy Stokes' 9.
"I could go back and look over the past 20 years and we have probably not outrebounded Fort Hays by 16, maybe by one or two, but not 16. That was a great effort on the boards tonight," Ressel said.
Jones shared game-high honors (18) with Fort Hays State's Katie Wagner. Lacy Stokes finished with 14 points, while Amaya Johns contributed 12. Hollenbeck and Loewe, added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for Fort Hays.
Fort Hays fell to 19-10 overall and 14-7 in the MIAA.
The Lions travel to Topeka Thursday for the first of their final two regular season games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.