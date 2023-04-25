Missouri Southern's women's golf program shot 317 — the lowest MIAA Championship tournament round score in program history — ending play third Tuesday at Eagle Creek Golf Course in Joplin.
So far the Lions have had team scores of 322 and 317 (639), to be +63. As a team Southern is averaging 3.53 strokes on par three's, 4.52 on par four's and 5.38 on par fives's with 96 pars and 11 birdies over the two days.
Mia Scrimgeour is seventh with a 155-tournament score so far (+11) with averages of 3.00 strokes on par threes, 4.45 on par fours, 5.25 on par fives with 21 pars and four birdies. Scrimgeour had the lowest round score of any individual in program history in the first round on Monday with a 75-round score (+3).
Aida Nunez is tied for ninth with a 157-tournament score so far (+13) with averages of 3.50 strokes on par threes, 4.30 on par fours, 5.38 on par fives with 21 pars and four birdies. Nunez had a 76-round score Tuesday for the second-lowest round score of any individual in program history.
Lily Allman is tied for 14th with a 160-tournament score so far (+16) with averages of 3.63 strokes on par threes, 4.55 on par fours, 5.00 on par fives with 21 pars and a birdie. Allman had a 77-round score Tuesday for the third-lowest round score of any individual in program history.
Irataxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro is tied for 33rd with a 167-tournament score so far (+23) with averages of 3.88 strokes on par threes, 4.55 on par fours, 5.63 on par five's with 16 pars and a birdie.
Kylie Carnes is tied for 35th with a 169-tournament score so far (+25) with averages of 3.63 strokes on par three's, 4.75 on par fours, 5.63 on par five's with 17 pars and a birdie.
Central Missouri has a 615-tournament score after rounds of 310 and 305 to lead the pack by 20 strokes.
Paige Hoffman of Northwest Missouri State University leads all individuals with a 147-tournmanet score (+3) after rounds of 73 and 74.
