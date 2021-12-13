Remember that 0-2 start to the season for the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team?
Neither do the Lions.
MSSU upped its win streak to six games on Monday night, shooting 52% from the floor and 42% from 3-point range en route to a lopsided 92-55 victory over McKendree inside the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center in Joplin.
The Lions (6-2, 3-0 MIAA) dominated from the opening tip, jumping out to a 27-10 lead in the first quarter and building a 43-point advantage by the latter stages of the third quarter.
“The start of the ballgame was key for us,” MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said in a postgame radio interview. “We really got after (McKendree’s) offense and limited them as far as good looks. Offensively, we executed. We got nice passing. We shared the ball well the whole game. We had 21 assists on 36 made baskets. That is always a positive. We had a lot of people play. We had an opportunity to get a lot of our starters a little break before our next two games coming up, especially on Thursday with Central Missouri.”
Southern got a big offensive from its bench, which accounted for 55 points.
“Our kids came off the bench and did a great job of executing offensively,” Ressell said. “We continued to score the basketball. I thought defensively we did some very positive things. I was pleased with the effort from our kids.”
Reserves Madi Stokes, a sophomore center, and Cameron Call, a sophomore guard, led the team with 19 and 13 points, respectively. Both were efficient in their scoring, with Madi Stokes going 9 of 13 from the field while Call went 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from long range.
“We had a good advantage as far as Madi inside,” Ressell said. “Our kids did a good job of passing her the basketball. She did a good job of finishing. She did a nice job of posting up and playing physical down there, wanting the ball and demanding the ball.
“(Call) is in the gym getting shots up all the time with Coach Porter, working on different aspects of her game. and one of them is shooting the basketball. We did a nice job of finding her in the open against their zone. She made a couple. In transition, she made some nice moves getting to the basket. She is a scorer.”
Rounding out the bench scoring for the Lions, Maleigha Landers added nine points, Anna Hall eight points and Mia Topping six points.
Also coming off the bench, redshirt freshman guard Hailey Grant grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds while recording seven assists and three blocked shots in 26 minutes of play.
“She went and got the rebounds,” Ressel said of Grant. “That is one of the things Coach (Bryant) Porter has been talking to her about. You don’t have to score to make an impact. She chased rebounds on the offensive boards and the defensive boards. She is so long and she is athletic.”
The Lions had two other scores in double figures in redshirt freshman guard Kaitlin Hunnicutt (11 points) and junior guard/forward Amaya Johns (10), who shot 4 of 7 and 3 of 6 from the floor, respectively. Hunnicutt also made three of her four attempts from 3-point range.
Freshman guard Lacy Stokes added eight points and Brooke Stauffer chipped in six. Both shot 3 of 4 from the field, and Lacy Stokes was a perfect 2 of 2 from beyond the arc.
McKendree (1-8, 0-3 GLVC) was limited to 34% shooting from the field and 17% shooting from long range. Madison Jones came off the bench to lead the team in scoring with 15 points. Christy Fortune added 10 points.
Southern, tied for first place in the MIAA standings with Missouri Western (8-0, 4-0) and Nebraska-Kearney (8-1, 3-0), plays a key conference game against Central Missouri (6-4, 2-1) at 5:30 pm. Thursday at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center.
“We need a big crowd to come in,” Ressel said. “They (the Mules) started in the (national) polls in the top five. Their four losses are against teams that are in the top 20 in the country. It’s not like they have lost to any slouches. UCM is a really good team.
“We are going to have to play extremely well offensively and defensively, but we need a big crowd in here to cheer the ladies on and the hard work they have put in. We are exciting and fun to watch. It’s a joy to coach them everyday.”
