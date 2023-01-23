Missouri Southern's women's basketball team opened a trio of MIAA home games this week with a commanding 84-45 win over visiting Lincoln on Monday night at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Lady Lions (17-4) jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back, improving to 9-4 in the MIAA.
Southern closed out the first quarter with a 10-point, 23-13 lead.
"I thought tonight we did a really good job defensively for 40 minutes," MSSU Head Coach Ronnie Ressel said. "We've had games where we did it for 25 or 30, and tonight I thought even our kids that don't get in much, I thought they did a great job defensively."
Sophomore Hailey Grant said coming out with a strong start defensively was key for the Lions.
"Good defense will lead us into good offense," Grant said. "When someone gets a steal, it just gets us going and makes us better for the whole game."
Grant was also pleased with the team's rebounding.
"I know Madi (Stokes) and I really take it personally if we get out-rebounded as a team, so for us to come out and kill it — we really needed that," Grant said.
Lacy Stokes opened second-quarter scoring with a deep 3 and gave the Lions a 13-point advantage at 26-13.
Lincoln's Niyah Jackson hit an off-balance half-court buzzer beater to close out the half, with Southern holding a 43-24 advantage.
Southern extended its lead to 58-32 at 2:25 in the third quarter, when Lincoln's Saniya Simmons' intentional foul on Lacy Stokes resulted in two made free throws by Stokes, a bucket by Layne Skiles on the ensuing possession and a Lions 30-point advantage at 62-32.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Cameron Call and Hailey Grant saw the Lions head into the final frame with a comfortable 69-35 lead.
Defensive pressure and rebounding proved to be the difference for Southern. The Lions held Lincoln to 28% shooting and dominated the boards — pulling down 40 rebounds to the Blue Tigers 29. Madi Stokes logged a game-high nine boards and Grant added seven.
The Lions also put together a balanced scoring attack, with four players in double figures. Lacy Stokes paced the pack at 15, Madi Stokes added 14, and Hailey Grant and Amaya Johns pitched in 11 each off the bench in a night where the Southern bench accounted for 41 points.
Ressel said he was pleased with his team's aggressiveness on offense.
"Tonight we did a much better job of attacking, getting fouled and getting to the free throw line," Ressel said.
The Lions logged 18 points from the charity stripe on 21 attempts.
Southern's Mia Topping, Lacy Stokes and Kryslyn Jones each tallied four of the Lions 18 assists.
The win extended Southern's winning streak to five.
With the loss, Lincoln fell to 5-14 overall and 3-10 in the MIAA.
MSSU will host Newman (3-9) on Thursday and Central Oklahoma (4-9) on Saturday.
