Missouri Southern State University's women's cross country team came in first on Friday evening in Bolivar, their first competition this fall. The men's team was third.
All five women runners who made the scoring for MSSU finished in the top 10. Lilah Genel won the women's race with a time of 18:21.68, nearly nine seconds faster than the second-place finisher. The others in the top 10 were Riley Vickrey (fourth, 18:37.41), Jenari Lopez (sixth, 18:45.65), Kayanna Gaines (eighth, 19:06.91), and Jayna Gunter (ninth, 19:13.61).
Rounding out the results for MSSU: Isabella Frost (12th, 19:16.70), Alana Bundy (25th, 19:44.84), Alyssa Elliott (31st, 20:10.04), Kyla Weems (32nd, 20:10.40), Zoe Nelson (34th, 20:16.95), and Hailey Nelson (41st, 20:30.40).
Four of the Southern men finished in the top 20, led by Jaden Deaton, who took third overall with a time of 19:38.91. Following Deaton was Kaden Cole (11th, 20:06.77), Geordan Patrylak (15th, 20:16.41), Zachary Finley (18th, 20:25.73), Miguel Solano (36th, 21:09.08), and Evan Matlock (41st, 21:13.77).
Both teams will be home for their next competition as MSSU hosts the Southern Stampede on Friday, Sept. 15, with the University Open Women's starting at 4 p.m. and the University Open Men's race beginning at 5:15 p.m.
